Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Manager Walt Weiss can sense when a clubhouse has that energy to it. So far, his Colorado Rockies are exhibited the proper liveliness, but he doesn’t want to get too excited at the start of May.

“I was fortunate to be on a lot of good clubs, and you can smell it when it’s there,” Weiss said. “I want to be careful because we’re a month into the season, but I like the way we compete, I like the makeup of our club. The energy, it’s been like that every game. Even some of the tough losses, we bounced back really well.”

Colorado hasn’t lost a series since dropping two of three in San Francisco three weeks ago. That was followed by a four-game split in San Diego and series wins over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Rockies are doing it while dealing with injuries. Three starting pitchers, right-handers Jhoulys Chacin and Tyler Chatwood and left-hander Brett Anderson, are on the disabled list.

Anderson broke a finger in his third start.

Chatwood missed the beginning of the season due to a strained left hamstring, then started four games before going down with elbow inflammation this week.

Chacin has yet to pitch for Colorado this year, although he is on track to start Sunday in the series finale with the New York Mets. He threw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game.

“We still have to make a decision on that start on Sunday, but we’ll wait to see how that goes,” Weiss said.

Getting a healthy staff will make a difference for an offense that is swinging the bats well. Colorado is hitting .346 at Coors Field, easily the best home batting average in the major leagues.

The Rockies continued that trend Thursday, pounding out 11 hits in a 7-4 win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-2, 3.99 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 2-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez homered for the second consecutive game before leaving with a bruised left index finger in the fourth inning. Gonzalez has scuffled a little at the start of the season while battling a balky knee, but he got into a 90 mph fastball from Mets RHP Bartolo Colon in the bottom of the first inning. Gonzalez went down to get the pitch at the bottom of the strike zone and ripped it into the Rockies’ bullpen to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. An X-ray done on the finger showed no damage, and Gonzalez said he should be back in the lineup when the swelling goes down.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin threw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game, and he is likely to make his season debut Sunday against the New York Mets. Chacin has been on the disabled list since March 28 due to a right shoulder strain, but he is close to 100 percent after making four rehab starts.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood’s right elbow injury that landed him on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday is classified as a flexor strain with inflammation, the pitcher said. The initial fear was a tear, but that was ruled out.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a single to extend his career-best hitting streak to 21 games. It is the longest in the majors this season and the fourth longest in franchise history. Arenado raised his average to .311. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .357 (30-for-84) with six doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and 11 runs.

--C Wilin Rosario walked and scored a run in his return to the lineup. Rosario missed four games after suffering a bruised left hand Saturday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He took batting practice in Arizona on Wednesday and was feeling better. He took swings in the indoor cage Thursday and was ready to play.

--RHP Juan Nicasio pitched seven shutout innings and drove in three runs Thursday in Colorado’s 7-4 win over the Mets. Nicasio (3-1) was sharp all night, keeping the New York hitters off balance. He struck out only two but got batters to hit the ball to his defense. The three RBIs were a career high for Nicasio, who began the night with four career RBIs in four major league seasons.

--OF Charlie Blackmon, who had an RBI single in the fourth inning, is hitting .369. He has hit safely in 10 of 12 games at Coors Field, where he is batting .460 (22-for-46) with five home runs, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 17 runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We preach a lot to our pitchers if they can execute the game offensively, there’s probably a few W’s in there for them.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after RHP Juan Nicasio pitched seven shutout innings and drove in three runs Thursday in the Rockies’ 7-4 win over the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (bruised left index finger) left the May 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Wilin Rosario (sore left hand) left the April 26 game, and he did not play April 27-30. Rosario was back in the starting lineup May 1.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made two rehab starts for Class A Modesto in mid-April, then started for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 24 and April 29. He might return to the major league rotation May 4.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes