Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The news could have been considerably worse on pitcher Tyler Chatwood, but he will not be returning to the Rockies rotation anytime soon.

Chatwood came out of his last start Tuesday at Arizona with a diagnosis of a right flexor tendon strain and inflammation. Had there been more damage, such as a tear, Chatwood could have been facing surgery. But it’s possible he will need six to eight weeks before being ready to throw again. And at that point, Chatwood will have to regain his arm strength to be ready to go out on a rehab assignment.

“That’s a guesstimate,” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said before the Rockies beat the New York Mets 10-3 Friday. “We’ll take little goals every two weeks and see how he’s progressing. But he feels pretty good right now, to be honest with you.”

Staying healthy has not been easy for Chatwood, who is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts. He began this season on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain, an injury he sustained while running out a triple in his final Cactus League start.

Last year, Chatwood missed the entire month of August. He missed his first start of the month with a leg injury and then felt tightness in his right elbow during a bullpen session before what was to be his return to the rotation. After the season, Chatwood had bone chips removed from his right elbow.

The Rockies are 2-2 this season in games started by Chatwood, who has held opposing hitters to a .236 average. Left-handed hitters are batting .160 (8-for-50) with one homer and right-handers are hitting .333 (13-for-39) with three homers against Chatwood.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (Jenrry Mejia, 3-0, 3.49 ERA) at Rockies (Franklin Morales, 3-1, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Josh Rutledge was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a viral infection. Rutledge began the year with Colorado Springs before being recalled on April 9. In 11 games with the Rockies, he is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a double, home run, four RBIs and three runs.

--INF Ryan Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Wheeler gives the Rockies a left-handed bat on the bench capable of delivering an extra-base hit, something they don’t have when OF Corey Dickerson starts. In 24 games at Colorado Springs, Wheeler is hitting .247 (24-for-97) with six doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. Over his last five games, he has gone 8-for-23 (.358) with a double, two home runs, four RBI and six runs. He made his 2014 debut with the Rockies as a pinch hitter in the eighth and singled on the first pitch from Kyle Farnsworth.

--RHP Juan Nicasio pitched seven scoreless innings and drove in three runs Thursday in his win against the Mets. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Nicasio is the first pitcher in Rockies history to have three RBIs in a game he won and in which he did not allow a run. Six Rockies pitchers have had scoreless outings while driving in two runs -- Jason Jennings (2001), Shawn Chacon (2003), Jason Hirsh (2007), Aaron Cook (2009), Jason Marquis (2009) and Tyler Chatwood (2013).

--RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Saturday, but there is no telling when he’ll be activated. Cuddyer, the reigning National League batting champion, was injured April 17, will need some at-bats on a rehab assignment before he is ready to return. But he’s nowhere close to being ready to go out and play. Cuddyer cannot progress in his rehab until he is ready to run, and that has yet to happen.

--3B Nolan Arenado singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 22 games tying Vinny Castilla (Aug. 9-Sept. 1, 1997) for the third longest in franchise history. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .352 (31-for-88) with six doubles, two homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored. The only longer streaks in Rockies history were by Michael Cuddyer, who hit safely in 27 straight games from May 28-June 30, 2013, and Dante Bichette, who had a 23-game hitting streak from May 22-June 18, 1995.

--CF Charlie Blackmon, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, has hit six homers in 108 at-bats this season, matching his career-high 2014 home run total in 246 at-bats. Blackmon has 11 multi-hit games this season, seven at Coors Field where he is hitting .473 (26-for-55) with three doubles, one triple, six homers, 17 RBI and 20 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a nice formula if you can do it. Last year, one of the things we struggled at was putting games away when we had early leads. So it’s nice to see us add on runs late and for the starter to hold the lead and shut it down.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a 10-3 win over the Mets on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (bruised left index finger) left the May 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Wilin Rosario (sore left hand) left the April 26 game, and he did not play April 27-30. Rosario was back in the starting lineup May 1.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made two rehab starts for Class A Modesto in mid-April, then started for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 24 and April 29. He might return to the major league rotation May 4.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ryan Wheeler

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes