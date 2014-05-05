Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Rockies had a chance to sweep a four-game series against the New York Mets for the first time at Coors Field but lost 5-1. Now, it’s back to interleague play this week with two games against the Texas Rangers on Monday and Tuesday at Coors Field followed by two games against them in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Rockies are 11-11 overall against the Rangers -- 7-4 at Coors Field and 4-7 in Texas. The teams last played in 2012, with the Rockies losing two of three games in Texas. The Rangers’ last visit to Coors Field was in 2006, with the Rockies taking two of three games.

The Rockies are trying to improve in interleague play after going 2-13 in such games in 2012 and 5-15 in 2013.

The Rockies have faced one American League opponent this year. They took two of three games from the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on April 7-9.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-1, 2.95 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 3-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 24 games with a double in the fourth, leaving him three games shy of Michael Cuddyer’s franchise-record 27-game hitting streak from May 28-June 30, 2013. The last third baseman with a streak of at least 23 games was Adrian Beltre, who had a 25-game hitting streak from July 16-Sept. 28, 2011. During his current streak, Arenado is hitting .351 (34-for-97) with eight doubles, three homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain) was activated and made his 2014 debut. In five innings, he walked five batters -- one intentionally -- the most by a Rockies pitcher this season. It was the 13th time in his career Chacin has walked five or more. He did it once in 2013, on Sept. 20 against Arizona, and once in 2012, on April 9 against San Francisco.

--C Wilin Rosario was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a viral infection to make room on the roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was activated from the disabled list. Rosario is the second Rockies player in two days to be put on the disabled list with a viral infection. INF Josh Rutledge was placed on the disabled list Friday with the same ailment.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a scheduled day off. He is hitting .400 (40-for-100) overall with 10 doubles, one triple, seven homers and 25 RBIs. At Coors Field, Tulowitzki is hitting .591 (26-for-44) with six doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s never easy here. You have to throw strikes, keep the ball down and make them hit a groundball. That’s my game. Today, I didn’t get a lot of ground balls. Today wasn’t my game and wasn’t my day.” -- RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who made his 2014 debut Sunday, giving up four runs in five innings on eight hits and four walks, one intentional.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder strain and inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made two rehab starts for Class A Modesto in mid-April, then started for Triple-A Colorado Springs on April 24 and April 29. He was activated from the disabled list May 4.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (bruised left index finger) left the May 1 game. He returned to action May 3.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 4, retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) was placed on the disabled list May 2, retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Ryan Wheeler

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

