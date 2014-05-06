Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Troy Tulowitzki swung the bat 91 times at Coors Field so far this season.

Twenty-eight of the swings resulted in hits, 12 of them extra-base hits, which equals the number of times he swung and missed at home this year.

In the Rockies’ 8-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday, Tulowitzki went 2-for-3 with two homers (his eighth and ninth of the season), four RBIs, two runs and two walks.

The homers, both two-run shots, were Tulowitzki’s first two against the Rangers, the 26th different team he has homered against. His 22 interleague home runs are the third most in franchise history, trailing Todd Helton (28) and Larry Walker (24).

During the current homestand, Tulowitzki is 10-for-15 with a double, two homers, seven RBIs and seven runs. Overall this season, he is hitting .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, one triple and 29 RBIs. In addition, Tulowitzki has a .512 on-base percentage and a .786 slugging percentage.

On Monday, he was selected the National League Player of the Month for April and the NL Player of the Week for April 28-May 4. The monthly award is the second for Tulowitzki, captured the honor for September 2010. The weekly award is his fifth, his first since Sept. 13-19, 2010.

Tulowitzki is the third Rockies player to win the weekly honor in five weeks this season. Charlie Blackmon was a co-winner of the award with Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Fernandez in the season’s first week, March 31-April 6, and Justin Morneau earned the hardware for April 14-20.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross Jr. 1-2, 3.86 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 3-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Masset joined the Rockies when they selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Masset, who turns 32 on May 17, made his Rockies debut by pitching a scoreless ninth inning, though he allowed an inherited runner to score. He appeared in the majors for the first time since 2011, when he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. Recovery from that surgery plus another operation to correct a pulmonary embolism kept him out of the majors in 2012 and off the mound at any level in 2013. He signed a minor league contract with the Rockies but lost time in spring training due to a staph infection. At Colorado Springs, he made eight scoreless appearances covering 7 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts.

--INF Ryan Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, clearing a roster spot for newly promoted RHP Mick Masset. Wheeler went 2-for-4 in four games with Colorado this season.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the Rockies’ 40-man roster for RHP Nick Masset. Chatwood landed on the DL last week due to a right flexor tendon strain. He missed the start of the season because of a strained left hamstring.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit his sixth homer, a two-run shot in the second that extended his hitting streak to 25 games, two shy of the club record Michael Cuddyer set last season from May 28-June 30. During his streak, Arenado is hitting .359 (35-for-99) with eight doubles, four homers, 16 RBIs and 15 runs. The 25-game streak is the longest by a player age 23 or younger since Albert Pujols’ 30-game streak from July 12-Aug. 6, 2003. All six of Arenado’s homers have come at Coors Field, where he hit five last season.

--RHP Jordan Lyles became the first Rockies pitcher to work into the ninth this season, and he threw 104 pitches, the most by a Rockies starter this season. It was the third time in his career that Lyles has pitched into the ninth. The only complete game of his career came Sept. 30, 2012, while pitching for Houston. Lyles, who is 4-0 with a 2.62 ERA in seven starts, is the second pitcher in Rockies history to win four or more games without a loss in the team’s first 34 games. The other was Mike Hampton, who began 5-0 in 2001.

--CF Drew Stubbs went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly. His single in the second came with a runner in scoring position and was just Stubbs’ third hit in 20 at-bats in such situations. Stubbs entered the game with one double in 52 at-bats. His only other multi-hit game this season came April 23 against San Francisco when he went 2-for-2, entering the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth and batting again in the 11th and singling in both at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He moved his fastball around. He had a good cutter working tonight. He threw a slider, and he got ahead of the hitters. When he was ahead of the hitters, he was able to put them away.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles, who pitched Colorado to an 8-2 win over Texas on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes