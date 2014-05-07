Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- On a night when the Colorado Rockies piled up a season-high 21 hits, the last was the most memorable.

In the seventh inning of a 12-1 win over the Texas Rangers, Nolan Arenado came to bat. The Colorado third baseman was 0-for-2 to that point, having hit into two double plays, walked and driven in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Facing left-hander Neal Cotts, Arenado fell into a 1-2 hole but worked the count full. He drove Cotts’ 3-2 pitch down the left field line. The ball hit the foul line, enabling Arenado to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, one shy of the club record Michael Cuddyer set last year.

“I thought it was going to be fair,” Arenado said. “Then it hit the white chalk. ... It was a crazy feeling. We’re up 12-1, so now I‘m really thinking about the hit streak. Hey, we’re up 12-1, and it creeps into your head, you don’t have a hit.”

The fans booed when Arenado drew a walk in the Rockies’ six-run sixth that blew the game open, making the score 10-1.

Arenado came up with one out in the seventh to face Cotts, who had come on to face Carlos Gonzalez, the batter preceding Arenado, and yielded a double. Arenado then followed with his 10th double, tying Justin Morneau for the team lead and keeping his hitting streak alive.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 3-3, 5.11 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-1, 4.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez went 5-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs Tuesday. He tied his career high with his third five-hit game. Gonzalez went 7-for-54 (.130) from April 12-27, a slide that dropped his average to .234. However, he has since gone 14-for-35 (.400) while hitting safely in eight consecutive games and compiling five doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and seven runs.

--3B Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 26 games with a double that hit the foul line in left field on his final at-bat in the seventh inning. Arenado’s streak is the second longest in franchise history. Michael Cuddyer hit safely in 27 consecutive games last season from May 28-June 30. During his streak, Arenado is batting .353 (36-for-102) with nine doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and six runs. His 26-game streak is the longest by a player age 23 or younger since Albert Pujols’ 30-game hitting streak from July 12-Aug. 16, 2003.

--OF Brandon Barnes pinch-hit for RHP Chris Martin in the sixth and singled twice in that six-run inning. The last Rockie to have two hits in the same inning was Michael Cuddyer on June 15, 2012, at Detroit. According to STATS LLC, Barnes is the third Rockie to have two hits in an inning without having a declared position at the time of the hits. The others were Eric Young Jr. in the fifth inning against San Francisco on April 11, 2012, and Melvin Mora in the eighth inning on June 30, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs.

--RF Charlie Blackmon hit the Rockies’ first leadoff homer of the season and the second of his career. The other was on Sept. 24, 2013, against Boston’s John Lackey at Coors Field. Tuesday’s homer was a career-high seventh for Blackmon. He has all seven homers at Coors Field, where he is batting .414 (29-for-70) with four doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 23 runs in 16 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always expected to go off like that. I know that my talent will overcome, and at some point, things are going to go back to normal.” -- LF Carlos Gonzalez, who went 5-for-5 Tuesday in the Rockies’ 12-1 rout of the Texas Rangers. Gonzalez is in the midst of a 14-for-35 (.400) surge.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes