Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The news appears promising for outfielder Michael Cuddyer, who’s been on the disabled list since April 18 with a strained left hamstring. The defending National League batting champion is making progress and will begin light running this weekend in Cincinnati.

“We are still doing strengthening and things like that,” Cuddyer told the Denver Post before Texas’ 9-2 win Wednesday. “You are always looking for positive steps, and running will be a big one. We’re not there yet, but slowly approaching it.”

While Cuddyer is at least a week away from returning, the fact that he hasn’t had any setbacks is encouraging. Cuddyer was hitting .317 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 16 games this season.

Being on the DL for the last three weeks hasn’t been an issue. He knew it was going to take some time.

“After a few days -- once we got the inflammation out of there and got to the root of the problem -- I knew it was going to take some time, that it would be a time-consuming effort,” Cuddyer said.

RECORD: 22-14

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 3-1, 5.05 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-0, 4.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki is hitting .608 (31-for-51) after 15 games at Coors Field. According to Elias, he’s the first player to hit .600 over a span of 15 home games in one season, while coming to bat at least 50 times, since Chuck Klein for the Phillies in the summer of 1933. Klein hit .614 (35-for-57).

--OF Corey Dickerson got a start at DH and hit second with the Rockies playing in an American League park. The reserve outfielder was .357 with two homers and five RBIs in 42 at-bats coming into the game. “Any time I can get Corey’s bat in the lineup, I‘m going to try and do it,” manager Walt Weiss said.

--LHP Franklin Morales is making his seventh start of the season Thursday and his eighth appearance. His career high for starts in a season was nine with Boston in 2012. Morales has never started against Texas before, but he has made six relief appearances.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run double to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 27 games, tying Michael Cuddyer (2013) for the club record. He and Cuddyer become the eighth teammates in major league history to produce hitting streaks of at least 27 games in consecutive (or the same) seasons. They are the first pair since 2005-06, when both the Red Sox (Johnny Damon/Manny Ramirez) and Phillies (Jimmy Rollins/Chase Utley) did it.

--LHP Jorge De La Rose won his fourth consecutive start, giving up two runs in six innings in a 9-2 win at Texas. It is his fourth career win streak of at least four consecutive winning starts, and it’s the club’s longest streak since his six-start streak, Aug. 9 to Sept. 4, 2013. It was his 59th win with the Rockies, third-most in club history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve played well on the road, we’ve swung the bats well on the road, so that’s what it’s going to take. We have to dominate at home, but we have to play well on the road to win a division. So far, so good. It’s nice to see these guys keep it rolling. We know it can be a dangerous offense when we get multiple guys hot, and that’s what we’ve got right now.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, whose team has won five of the past seven road games.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He might be ready to return in early May.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes