Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Throughout spring training, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado preached staying within himself and not forcing things at the plate. That strategy appears to be working just fine.

Arenado tied the club record for a hitting streak, matching teammate Michael Cuddyer at 27 in Wednesday’s win at Texas. He set a new standard at 28 after going 1-for-4 in Thursday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers.

”I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard,“ he said. ”I‘m going to be saying that until the year is over, and every year.

“It’s always nice to have an opportunity to do things with people on base. I guess it puts a little pressure on the pitcher, too, when you’ve got people on base.”

Arenado, 23, is hitting .360 (40-for-111) with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs during the streak. Albert Pujols is the last player 23 or younger with a hitting streak of at least 27.

Arenado and Cuddyer are the eighth teammates in MLB history with hitting streaks of at least 27 games in either consecutive or the same seasons.

RECORD: 22-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-2, 1.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau was scratched before the game due to neck stiffness. He has a history of neck problems. Manager Walk Weiss said the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin is making his second start of the season Friday at Cincinnati. Chacin missed the first month on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain. It will be his 115th career game and 99th career start, all with Colorado.

--LHP Franklin Morales suffered just his second loss of the year, both vs. American League clubs. The other was April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies are now 5-2 in his starts.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 tonight and has now hit safely in a Rockies club-record 28 straight games. It’s the longest hit streak in MLB since Washington’s Denard Span hit safely in 29 straight from Aug. 17-Sept. 18, 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he did a nice job. We just got shut down on the offensive end.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on LHP Franklin Morales, who took the loss in Colorado’s 5-0 setback at Texas on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Justin Morneau (neck stiffness) was held out May 8. Manager Walt Weiss said the injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes