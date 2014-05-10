Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Rockies hitting coach Blake Doyle had no professional coaching experience prior to this season. While Doyle might have been an “unconventional hire,” as manager Walt Weiss puts it, the way the players have performed under his tutelage in the first five weeks has it appear like a stroke of genius.

“His first year doing this ... I don’t think he could do a better job than he’s done, as far as connecting with players, his work ethic and positive energy,” Weiss said.

The results are undeniable. Albeit through just 37 games, the Rockies were leading the majors with a .306 batting average, 50 home runs and 215 runs scored. The components certainly were in place for a big offensive year, but Weiss says Doyle’s preparation and study has made a tangible difference on game day.

“He’s very well prepared with how we’re going to attack the opposing pitcher that day,” Weiss said. “Some guys are relying on him. They have confidence in the information he has.”

Doyle is in his first season coaching at the professional level after spending the past 33 years as an instructor at the Doyle Baseball Academy in Lakeland, Fla., along with his brothers, Brian and Denny. Doyle played nine seasons in the Reds and Orioles minor league systems, batting .269 in 906 games.

Among his success stories is third baseman Nolan Arenado, known mostly for his glove coming into this year, who has emerged as an offensive force with a franchise-record 28-game hitting streak that ended Friday night in Cincinnati.

“He’s got a gift for connecting with people, which I knew would be his strength in this role,” said Weiss of Doyle. “I have so much history with him. I knew he would do a great job.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 4-0, 2.62 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado has long been regarded as a defensive specialist. But his offensive surge this season has not surprised Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “We all felt that he was going to be an impact player offensively,” said Weiss. “He’s always been an impact player defensively since the first day he got here. But, now he’s doing it on the other side of the ball.” Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk to end his 28-game hitting streak on Friday night.

--1B Justin Morneau, who’s had a history of neck issues, returned to the starting lineup for Friday’s opening game of a three-game series in Cincinnati after being scratched from his start on Thursday due to neck stiffness. “Thought it might be a couple days, but it’s good news that Justin is ready to roll tonight,” said manager Walt Weiss. Morneau went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI Friday night.

--OF Michael Cuddyer, who’s on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring, did some running in the outfield and had a successful batting practice session on Friday in Cincinnati. “Cuddy really stepped it up today,” said manager Walt Weiss. “He’s not going to run the bases, but he will take some swings.” Cuddyer sent several balls sailing into the seats during BP.

--1B Carlos Gonzalez had a 10-game hitting streak entering Friday’s game, but then he ran into Cincinnati RHP Johnny Cueto. Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the Rockies’ 4-3 loss. It was the first time this season that he and 3B Nolan Arenado had been held hitless in a game they both started.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t see many pitches to hit, and the ones I saw, I missed.” -- 3B Nolan Arenado, who went 0-for-3 with a walk to end his 28-game streak Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He did some running and had a successful batting practice session on May 9 in Cincinnati.

--1B Justin Morneau (neck stiffness) was held out May 8. Manager Walt Weiss said the injury isn’t believed to be serious. He returned to the lineup May 9.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

==