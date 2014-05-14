Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

The Rockies are above .500 despite injuries that would cripple most clubs.

Outfielder Michael Cuddyer, who led the National League with a .331 batting average last year, and catcher Wilin Rosario are on the disabled list, but both could be activated this weekend.

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, a 14-game winner last year, missed April with a strained shoulder. Starters Tyler Chatwood and Brett Anderson are on the 60-day disabled list.

”We’ve had three guys out of our starting rotation at times and two right now,“ Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Tuesday. ”We lost a batting champion for a good part of the first part of the season.

“I think all things considered, the guys have done a really nice job. We’re sitting in pretty good position 40-games in. I think our guys have done a nice job of dealing with the injuries for the first quarter of the season or so. I think we’re in a pretty good position, all things considered.”

Cuddyer leaves Wednesday for extended spring games in Arizona.

”It’s nice we’ve had the depth to be able to handle losing somebody like Cuddyer,“ Weiss said. ”I‘m looking forward to him getting back and being able to write his name in the lineup every day. We’ve had the depth to be able to hold our own and then some, while he’s been out.

“That’s something we talked a lot about this spring. I felt like it was going to be a strength for us and fortunately it has been.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 4.91 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 3-1, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Josh Rutledge, who had been on the disabled list, was activated and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. “He’s going to get some bats at Triple-A,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. Rutledge hit .318 with one home run and four RBIs in 11 games with the Rockies.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who has been set back by back spasms, should make his next start Friday against the Padres. He has not pitched since May 7 against Texas, but with two off days this week, he was moved back in the rotation. “He’s doing well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “He came here yesterday and did some things. He passed with flying colors. We feel like he’ll be ready to make his next start.”

--C Wilin Rosario, who went on the disabled list May 4 (retroactive to May 3) with a viral infection, is in Arizona getting at-bats in extended spring. The Rockies anticipate he will be joining the club soon. He is eligible to be activated Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario “possibly” might need a few rehab games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. “We’ll kind of play that by ear,” Weiss said. “See how he’s doing, see how things go in the next couple of days.”

--OF Michael Cuddyer, who went on the disabled list retroactive to April 18 with a left hamstring string, will leave Wednesday for extended spring games in Arizona. “I think within the week, we’ve got a chance of seeing both guys (Cuddyer and C Wilin Rosario),” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He commanded the plate about as well as you can and handcuffed us all night. We really struggled to get anything going against him.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of RHP James Shields, who struck out eight Rockies in the 5-1 victory Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He was activated from the disabled list May 13 and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (back spasms) should make his next start May 16. He has not pitched since May 7.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He did some running and had a successful batting practice session May 9 in Cincinnati. He will leave May 14 for extended spring games in Arizona.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. As of May 13, he is in Arizona getting at-bats in extended spring. He is eligible to be activated May 18. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario “possibly” might need a few rehab games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes