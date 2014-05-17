Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the eighth inning Friday by home plate umpire Seth Buckminster for arguing a called third strike on a 2-2 pitch. It was the sixth pitch of Arenado’s at-bat against Alex Torres and came with one out and a runner on first with the Rockies leading 2-0 in a game they won 3-1.

”Obviously, I got pissed off,“ Arenado said. ”I was just telling him, ‘That’s a ball. It’s been a ball all night.'“ Then I said something like, ‘That’s frigging terrible.’ You can put in another word. Shouldn’t have said that, but I got caught up in the moment.”

Buckminster is a minor league call-up umpire. Major League Baseball is using eight more umpires this year because it has two crews in New York monitoring replays. On April 27, Buckminster ejected Daniel Murphy of the Mets for arguing a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

It was the second straight game a Rockies player was ejected for disputing a called third strike. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki walked away from home plate and was ejected from the dugout in the fourth inning Wednesday at Kansas City after shouting his displeasure to home plate umpire Dan Bellino.

Arenado said of his ejection, ”I just got upset. That’s all I can say. I thought it was a little low. But, hey, he’s working, too. He’s trying to get things right. I apologized. Just got caught up in the moment, but it’s part of the game.

“I said a bad word and he said, ‘You’re gone.’ Obviously, it’s unfortunate. I probably shouldn’t have said that bad word. But like I said, I was upset, caught up in the moment.”

Asked whether Buckminster or Arenado went too far, Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s hard to say. Nolan was frustrated right there, obviously. A pitch earlier in the at-bat kind of got him going and then strike three. I don’t know exactly what was said, but he did what he did.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (Robbie Erlin, 2-4, 4.22 ERA) at Rockies (Jordan Lyles, 5-0, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings to win his fifth straight start. He has a 1.58 ERA in that span after beginning the season 0-3 with a 7.58 ERA in his first four outings. The winning streak in consecutive starts is the second longest of De La Rosa’s career. His longest is six straight from Aug. 9-Sept. 14, 2013. It was the second time De La Rosa has taken a no-hitter into the seventh. He worked 6 2/3 hitless innings May 12, 2013 at St. Louis.

--CF Charlie Blackmon broke a string of 13 hitless at-bats with a run-scoring single in the seventh that gave the Rockies a 3-0 lead. Blackmon, who is hitting .331, has a career-high 30 RBIs. He went 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position, and for the season is 13-for-38 (.342) in such situations.

--C Wilin Rosario will likely be activated Sunday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list after a bout with influenza B that saw his temperature rise to 103 degrees. He played a rehab game Friday at Triple-A Colorado Springs and is scheduled to play another there Saturday. At the time he became ill, Rosario was hitting .239 (21-for-88) with three homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (left hamstring strain), who has been on the disabled list since April 18, will likely be activated Tuesday when the Rockies start a series with the San Francisco Giants. He played seven innings at first base and batted seven times in an extended spring training game with a triple and a single. Trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer “feels normal and is 100 percent.” Cuddyer will play at least seven innings in the outfield and bat seven times Saturday. Cuddyer is then scheduled to play a rehab game Sunday at Colorado Springs. The Rockies are off Monday before their series with the Giants. In 16 games this season, Cuddyer is hitting .317 (19-for-60) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I never think about it. I just try to go as long as I can in the game and I think I did a pretty good job at that.” -- LHP Jorge De La Rosa, after holding the Padres hitless through six innings of Friday’s win.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (back spasms) made his next start May 16. He hadn’t pitched since May 7.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He did some running and had a successful batting practice session May 9 in Cincinnati. Cuddyer will play at least seven innings in the outfield and bat seven times May 17. He is then scheduled to play a rehab game May 18 at Colorado Springs. He will likely be activated May 20.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3. As of May 13, he was in Arizona getting at-bats in extended spring training. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario might need a few rehab games with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He will likely be activated May 18 when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. He played a rehab game May 16 at Triple-A Colorado Springs and is scheduled to play another there May 17.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes