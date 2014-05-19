Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Colorado Rockies signed first baseman Justin Morneau to a two-year deal in December. And, manager Walt Weiss credits Michael Cuddyer for making it happen.

Cuddyer and Morneau played together in Minnesota from 2003-11 and helped lead the Twins to the playoffs in 2004 and 2006. According to Weiss, Cuddyer brought up the possibility of signing Morneau as early as last September.

“One of the biggest factors, really, was Cuddy’s endorsement of Morneau,” Weiss said. “It’s not like it was every day, but Cuddy put that bug in our ear pretty early. That meant a lot. Cuddy had a lot of history with him. We look at Cuddy as a pretty reliable source. He was saying all the right things, all the things we were looking for in players he felt like Morneau had. He felt like it was a good fit. I think he was right.”

Morneau, a four-time All-Star and 2006 American League MVP, was acquired by Pittsburgh in a late-season trade. He played in 25 games during the Pirates’ Wild Card playoff run and got a trial-by-fire introduction to the National League.

Morneau reached base in 32 of 34 starts through Sunday. Through 36 games this season, Morneau hit eight home runs with 11 doubles, 29 RBIs and a .606 slugging percentage. That power production has surprised Weiss, especially this early in the season.

“I‘m a little surprised that there’s been this much power from him, this early,” said Weiss. “The length of the swing through the hitting area is something that caught my eye when I watched video of him. We call it ”stay-through“ up here. He’s got a lot of stay-through. That bat stays in the hitting area a long time, that’s how you get that backspin and get the ball to carry.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 3-2, 5.18 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 4-3, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau now has reached base in 32 of his 34 starts after walking in the fifth inning on Sunday. But what has most impressed manager Walt Weiss is Morneau’s power production -- eight home runs, 11 doubles, 29 RBIs and a .606 slugging percentage. “I‘m a little surprised that there’s been this much power from him, this early,” said Weiss. “The length of the swing through the hitting area is something that caught my eye when I watched video of him. We call it ”stay-through“ up here. He’s got a lot of stay-through. That bat stays in the hitting area a long time, that’s how you get that backspin and get the ball to carry.”

--LHP Boone Logan, a rough outing in Friday’s 3-2 loss in Cincinnati aside, has been solid since coming back from offseason surgery. “Boone’s been great for us,” said manager Walt Weiss. “When we signed him we were looking for another left-hander to pitch late in games with Rex (Brothers). He’s been huge for us. He’s changed the dynamic of our bullpen. His stuff has been real good from his first outing, considering he had offseason surgery.”

--CF Corey Dickerson started Sunday’s game coming off a career night on Saturday (4-for-5, two homers, two doubles, four RBIs). “All he had to do was show up today,” said manager Walt Weiss. “He’s a great story. We have a few of those on this team.”. Dickerson went 1-for-4 on Sunday and was caught stealing for the first time in three attempts.

--RHP Juan Nicasio tied a season-high with four runs in Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Cincinnati, although just two of the runs were earned. Nicasio gave up five hits, including Todd Frazier’s solo home run. He walked one and struck out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We probably could’ve given up two (runs) instead of four. But it was going to be tough for us to have a big inning.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after a 4-1 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. He did some running and had a successful batting practice session on May 9 in Cincinnati.

--1B Justin Morneau (neck stiffness) was held out May 8. Manager Walt Weiss said the injury isn’t believed to be serious. He returned to the lineup May 9.

--C Wilin Rosario (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 3.

--INF Josh Rutledge (viral infection) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Jordan Pacheco

Michael McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes

