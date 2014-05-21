Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Michael Cuddyer strained his left hamstring on April 17 in what turned out to be a 3-1 win at San Diego that left the Rockies with an 8-9 record. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21 and from that date until the start of play Tuesday, the Rockies went 15-10. Nonetheless, having Cuddyer -- the reigning National League batting champion -- return, figures to help the Rockies.

“He’s been out about a month, so getting him back is a big deal,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “Anytime our lineup has him in it, we’re a better club.”

Cuddyer’s primary position is right field, but he played first base Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants in place of left-handed hitting Justin Morneau against San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner.

“Feels good to be able to get back on the field,” Cuddyer said. “Put my pom-poms away and pick up a glove instead. That’s nice.”

Cuddyer went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. But Morneau pinch hit in the ninth and drew a walk to start a rally that culminated with a two-out, two-run walk-off double by Nolan Arenado that gave the Rockies a 5-4 win.

To make room on the roster for Cuddyer, the Rockies optioned reliever Chris Martin to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Those moves left the Rockies with six outfielders and 12 pitchers. The Rockies have gone from 12 pitchers to 13 and back often this season. They prefer to have the extra hitter for a three-game series with San Francisco that started Tuesday and a nine-game road trip that begins Friday in Atlanta and includes stops in Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Martin, who began the season at Colorado Springs, made his major league debut April 26 and in nine games for the Rockies had 4.15 ERA with two walks, eight strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 8 2/3 innings. Veteran Nick Masset, who joined the Rockies on May 5 and is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six games supplanted Martin, giving the Rockies an experienced right-hander to protect leads.

Weiss said, “Typically, when we’re getting ready to go on the road, we’ll go with 12 pitchers. We had to make a move with ‘Cuddy.’ and that seemed like the thing to do. We’ll go back to 13 at some point. Chris Martin is a big part of hise club. He’s pitched very well for our bullpen. He’ll be back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 1-3, 4.33 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-2, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado went hitless in his first two at-bats, deeping his slump to 0-for-15. But he singled in the sixth and seventh and then won the game with a two-run, two-out double off the top of the left field wall. The multi-hit game was Arenado’s 16th of the season, the most among major league third basemen. The walk-off hit was the third of Arenado’s career and second against the Giants. The other was a single off Jeremy Affeldt on June 29, 2013.

--C Wilin Rosario hit his first home run since April 21, a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at 3 and was his fourth of the season. Rosario, who had influenza B virus, was activated Sunday when he was eligible to come off the disabled list. Three of his four homers have come against the Giants. His 10 career homers against the Giants are his most against any club.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who blew his first save of the season Sunday after converting his first 10 save chances, ended up the winning pitcher Tuesday but gave up two hits and a run that put the Giants ahead 4-3 in the ninth. In his past two games, Hawkins has allowed four hits and three runs in two innings, raising his ERA to 4.41 in 18 games.

--LHP Franklin Morales gave up three runs in six innings. It was the fifth time he has completed six innings this season. He had never had more than three such games (2012) in a season entering 2014. With his third quality start, Morales tied his career-high; he also had three quality starts in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great at-bat against one of the tougher right-handers in the game.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, after 1B Justin Morneau’s game-winning hit in a 5-4 win over San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes