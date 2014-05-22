Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- An old injury knocked Carlos Gonzalez out of Wednesday’s game.

The left fielder exited the Colorado Rockies’ 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants as part of an eighth-inning double switch due to left index finger inflammation. He originally injured the finger May 1 and missed a game the following day.

Gonzalez said he could barely grip a ball, adding, “I can’t bend my finger, so it’s really hard to hit.”

He grounded out in the second, drew a walk in the fourth and flied out to left to end the sixth before leaving when the Rockies took the field in the eighth.

“My first at-bat, my finger started swelling again,” Gonzalez said. “My second at-bat, I walked, but the third at-bat it was really bad. When I hit that ball to left field, they decided to take me out of the game because it was looking bad.”

Gonzalez said he felt his finger was getting better over the course of the month, but it regressed “back to zero.”

“We did an X-ray during the game, and (it revealed) no broken bones, just a lot of swelling,” he said. “One of those things I have to deal with and get treatment every day. The last time it only took me two games to recover. I hope it’s the same as last time.”

Fortunately for Gonzalez, he is not dealing with the same finger injury that plagued him last year. He sprained his right middle finger taking a swing July 7 and aggravated it several times. After the All-Star break, Gonzalez was limited to just 19 games and 41 plate appearances.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 4-2, 2.09 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 5-3, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was activated May 4 after starting the season on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, has yet to allow more than four runs in any of his four starts. However, he has yet to receive more than two runs of support, so he is 0-3. He yielded a season-high two homers in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, the first time he allowed more than one homer in a game since May 1, 2012, a span of 43 starts. It had been the longest active streak of its kind in the majors.

--RF Michael Cuddyer doubled in the sixth for his first hit since returning from the disabled list Tuesday. He was hitless in his previous six at-bats. With the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth, Cuddyer hit a grounder up the middle that the Giants turned into a nifty double play that scored the Rockies’ lone run.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle, selected from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 draft last winter, is pitching well in relief. In the New York organization, the question about the hard-thrower was whether he had consistent enough command to be effective in the big leagues. In 17 games for Colorado, Kahnle is 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA. He has only allowed 13 hits in 24 innings with 17 strikeouts, but he has issued 12 walks, two intentional. Kahnle walked at least one in five consecutive outings, including Wednesday, when he gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings.

--RHP Matt Belisle entered play Wednesday with a streak of six scoreless appearances totaling six innings, but the run ended when Giants SS Brandon Crawford hit a solo homer off him in the seventh that landed in the second deck in right field. It was the second homer Belisle allowed in 19 innings this season, and both came against the Giants. On April 23 at Coors Field, Giants C Hector Sanchez hit a solo shot off Belisle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I lost everything. I can’t get a grip.” -- LF Carlos Gonzalez, who exited Wednesday’s game due to left index finger inflammation. The Rockies lost 5-1 to the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-LF Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) left the May 21 game. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes