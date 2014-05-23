Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Carlos Gonzalez did not play in the game against the San Francisco Giants that was suspended in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 2 on Thursday. Inflammation in his left index finger that forced him to leave the game after the seventh inning Wednesday necessitated the day off. Swelling in the finger prevented Gonzalez from gripping a bat.

Gonzalez dealt with the same situation May 1 and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning, missed a game the following day but was in the lineup May 3.

“It’s similar to the time this year when it blew up earlier,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I think it’s a day-to-day thing. I don’t think it’s more serious than that.”

It has been a difficult season for Gonzalez, who is hitting .276 in 44 games with 12 doubles, seven homers and 29 RBIs. He is tied for second on the team in doubles, third in homers and fourth in RBIs. His .321 on-base percentage and .477 slugging percentage are sub-par numbers for Gonzalez, a two-time All-Star, who won three Gold Gloves and a batting title.

He dealt with tendinitis in his left knee all season, and when it’s particularly bothersome, he has difficulty setting up on his back leg while hitting.

Manager Walt Weiss was asked whether he would consider putting Gonzalez on the 15-day disable list to let his knee and finger calm down.

“If it gets to a certain point, that’s certainly an option,” Weiss said. “But I don’t think he’s at that point. His knee is feeling good enough. But if it was a situation where I had to check on him every day to see if he can go that day, if we get to that point, then we start putting him down for a couple weeks.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-1, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who pitched three hitless innings before the first rain delay of 1 hour, 22 minutes. He had one other hitless start of three innings in his career -- Oct. 3, 2009, at the Los Angeles Dodgers. De La Rosa pitched a scoreless streak of 12 innings over his past three starts, the longest such streak by a Rockies pitcher this year. He finished his abbreviated outing by striking out the side in the third, the third time he has struck out the side this season. He did that twice in 2013.

--RF Michael Cuddyer went 3-for-4 and drove in his first run since returning from the disabled list Tuesday after a left hamstring strain. In nine games at Coors Field this season, Cuddyer is hitting .389 (14-for-36) with four doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored. This was his second three-hit game of the season, the other coming on April 4 against Arizona.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle, who made his 18th career appearance, gave up two earned runs for the first time. He had allowed two unearned runs April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. Kahnle, who had never pitched above the Double-A level before this season and was taken from the New York Yankees in the December Rule 5 draft, gave up a homer to Hunter Pence. It was the second homer off Kahnle, who gave one up to Arizona’s Miguel Montero on April 30 at Arizona. Kahnle, whose ERA rose from to 1.88 to 2.52 has issued at least one walk in six straight outings and for the season has 13 walks and 18 strikeouts, including one Thursday, in 25 innings.

--CF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-3 with a walk, dropping his average to .329. That is the lowest it has been since he was hitting .200 (1-for-5) on April 1 after his second game of the season. Blackmon went 1-for-8 in the series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The field took a lot of water. It was going to take 45 minutes to get (the field) ready and another storm was forecast to hit in 30 minutes. Both managers agreed it was best to suspend the game.” -- Umpire crew chief Bill Miller, after the game against the Rockies and Giants in Denver was suspended on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) left the May 21 game and did not play May 22. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes