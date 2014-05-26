Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Nolan Arenado appeared headed to the All-Star Game. Now the Colorado Rockies can only hope that their young third baseman is back by the mid-season break.

Whether Arenado wears a splint on his fractured left middle finger or opts for surgery, the third baseman will be out for at least month. A decision will be made after he is examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham of the Cleveland Clinic when the Rockies play the Indians next weekend.

“I’ve heard the surgery can speed up the recovery, so obviously I‘m all for whatever’s going to help get me out there a lot quicker,” Arenado said.

The Gold Glove winner as a rookie last season feared the worst after he slid head first on a double in the second inning Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

“It didn’t feel good,” Arenado said. “As I was on the base, it started tightening up, so I just had a bad feeling about it.”

X-rays confirmed a mallet fracture and Arenado, batting .305, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday to make room for infielder Josh Rutledge, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Manager Walt Weiss will likely mix and match Charlie Culberson, D.J. LeMahieu and Rutledge in Arenado’s absence, with the trio handling third and second base.

“DJ’s got some history at third base and he’s playing a Gold Glove second base,” Weiss said. “You don’t want to necessarily move a guy that’s playing dominant defense like he is, but for our club, that may be something we have to do.”

Culberson came in to replace Arenado on Friday and started the remaining two games of the series against the Braves, going 3-for-7.

Arenado, who set a Rockies record with a 28-game hitting streak early this season, had been the only Colorado player not to miss a game.

“There’s a lot of season left, but still, I‘m not a guy who likes to sit out,” Arenado said.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-3, 4.76 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 0-5, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who missed the first month of the season with a right shoulder strain, will try again for this first victory as he gets the start in the Rockies’ series opener at Philadelphia on Monday. He is 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA in four games. Chacin is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in six appearances against the Phillies and has held batters to a .189 average.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Rockies lineup Sunday after missing three games because of a sore and swollen left index finger. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but had a bid for a three-run homer in the first inning curve just foul.

--3B Charlie Culberson started his second straight game in place of the disabled Nolan Arenado (broken finger) and was 1-for-3 on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run on Saturday. Culberson is hitting .208.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki’s 14th home run of the season on Saturday was his first at Turner Field and gave him homers in every current National League ballpark. He’d gone 64 at-bats in Atlanta before the homer and was 4-for-37 in his previous 11 road games against the Braves.

--3B Nolan Arenado was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after breaking his left middle finger sliding headfirst on a double Friday. “He’ll miss some time,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s a tough loss for our club. He’s off to a great start and he’s a heck of a player.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple opportunities early. We left four on in the first two innings.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, after a 7-0 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was injured sliding headfirst on a double May 23.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes