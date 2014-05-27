Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Colorado Rockies lead the major leagues in runs (262) and batting average (.291), but suddenly their bats have gone silent.

Shut out by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, they were again blanked on Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies, as Kyle Kendrick and three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout.

“We hit some balls well early, usually with two out, but couldn’t put together an inning,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Then the game got away from us.”

The Rockies stranded nine and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Their best threat came in the seventh, when they put two on with two outs. But Phillies reliever Mike Adams struck out shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, the major leagues’ leading hitter, to quell the threat.

“We’re on one of those runs where things aren’t going our way,” said outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 with two walks. “We just have to make adjustments and get going tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa 5-3, 3.91 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 1-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa, Tuesday’s starter, worked three hitless innings in his last start, against San Francisco, departing after a rain delay. He won his five previous starts, going at least five innings in all of them and allowing two runs or fewer in four of the five. He is 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA in eight career appearances against the Phillies, six of them starts, but in his last two outings against Philadelphia has allowed three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin dropped to 0-4 with a loss Monday to the Phillies, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits. He struck out five, walked one and tied a franchise record by throwing three wild pitches.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, his 19th multi-hit game of the season, to raise his major-league-leading average to .378. Tulowitzki also leads the majors in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base-plus slugging percentage, total bases and runs. He did commit a throwing error in the sixth inning, ending a 50-game streak without a miscue.

--LHP Rex Brothers allowed three runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning Monday against the Phillies, ending a string of nine straight scoreless innings. Brothers is 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 24 games this season.

--RHP Nick Masset allowed two runs on one hit in 1/3 of an inning Monday against Philadelphia, and has surrendered four runs the last two days, a stretch of 1 1/3 innings. Masset is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 10 games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hit some balls well early, usually with two out, but couldn’t put together an inning. Then the game got away from us.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, after Monday’s 9-0 shutout loss to the Phillies Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He is scheduled to meet with the surgeon sometime May 30-June 1.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes