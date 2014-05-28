Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It has been a lost season so far for Colorado Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario, but he once again found himself Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Rosario’s three-run homer in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie, and propelled the Rockies to a 6-2 victory. It was his sixth homer in 10 career games in Philadelphia.

“I try to feel the same everywhere I go,” he said. “It’s just some parks you’ve got a better chance to get hits. ... I feel like if I can hit a ball, it’s going to go, anywhere I play.”

Rosario has been beset by hand and wrist injuries this season, as well as a bout with influenza-B. But through it all, he said his confidence has never waned.

“I believe in myself,” he said, “and want to do the best every day I play -- give everything I have. And that is all you’re going to see.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles 5-1, 3.45 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 2-2, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Lyles, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Atlanta in his last start despite working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one. Lyles is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

--C Wilin Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies. It was the fifth homer of the season for the .227-hitting Rosario, and his sixth in 10 career games in Philadelphia. It was also his second homer in 12 career at-bats against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his sixth straight victory, going six innings and allowing one run on six hits. De La Rosa (6-3) struck out four and walked two. He did see his string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings end when he surrendered Darin Ruf’s solo homer in the fourth.

--CF Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 Tuesday night against the Phillies, scored twice and drove in a run with a double. He is hitting .333.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against Philadelphia. The 41-year-old Hawkins is 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA this season, and converted 11-of-12 save opportunities.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to feel the same everywhere I go. It’s just some parks you’ve got a better chance to get hits. ... I feel like if I can hit a ball, it’s going to go, anywhere I play.” -- Rockies C Wilin Rosario, a .333 hitter with six homers in 10 career games in Philadelphia, after a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (right calf contusion) left the game May 27. He is day-to-day.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He is scheduled to meet with the surgeon sometime May 30-June 1.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes