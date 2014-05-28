Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- It has been a lost season so far for Colorado Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario, but he once again found himself Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Rosario’s three-run homer in the seventh inning snapped a 1-1 tie, and propelled the Rockies to a 6-2 victory. It was his sixth homer in 10 career games in Philadelphia.
“I try to feel the same everywhere I go,” he said. “It’s just some parks you’ve got a better chance to get hits. ... I feel like if I can hit a ball, it’s going to go, anywhere I play.”
Rosario has been beset by hand and wrist injuries this season, as well as a bout with influenza-B. But through it all, he said his confidence has never waned.
“I believe in myself,” he said, “and want to do the best every day I play -- give everything I have. And that is all you’re going to see.”
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles 5-1, 3.45 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 2-2, 3.83 ERA)
--RHP Jordan Lyles, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision against Atlanta in his last start despite working six innings and allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one. Lyles is 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.
--C Wilin Rosario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s victory over the Phillies. It was the fifth homer of the season for the .227-hitting Rosario, and his sixth in 10 career games in Philadelphia. It was also his second homer in 12 career at-bats against Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels.
--LHP Jorge De La Rosa beat Philadelphia on Tuesday night for his sixth straight victory, going six innings and allowing one run on six hits. De La Rosa (6-3) struck out four and walked two. He did see his string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings end when he surrendered Darin Ruf’s solo homer in the fourth.
--CF Drew Stubbs went 2-for-5 Tuesday night against the Phillies, scored twice and drove in a run with a double. He is hitting .333.
--RHP LaTroy Hawkins worked a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation Tuesday against Philadelphia. The 41-year-old Hawkins is 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA this season, and converted 11-of-12 save opportunities.
MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Carlos Gonzalez (right calf contusion) left the game May 27. He is day-to-day.
--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He is scheduled to meet with the surgeon sometime May 30-June 1.
--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23.
--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 26.
LHP Jorge De La Rosa
RHP Juan Nicasio
RHP Jordan Lyles
LHP Franklin Morales
RHP Jhoulys Chacin
RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)
LHP Rex Brothers
RHP Adam Ottavino
RHP Matt Belisle
LHP Boone Logan
RHP Tommy Kahnle
RHP Nick Masset
Wilin Rosario
Jordan Pacheco
1B Justin Morneau
2B DJ LeMahieu
SS Troy Tulowitzki
3B Josh Rutledge
INF Charlie Culberson
LF Carlos Gonzalez
CF Corey Dickerson
RF Michael Cuddyer
OF Charlie Blackmon
OF Drew Stubbs
OF Brandon Barnes