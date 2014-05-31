Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Rockies have the worst road record in the National League West, and Friday’s 5-2 loss at Cleveland did nothing to improve that situation. The Rockies were mowed down by Indians right-hander Corey Kluber and two relievers who combined to strikeout 15 Rockies batters.

This was game number seven in Colorado’s nine-game trip to Atlanta, Philadelphia and Cleveland. In the first seven games of the trip the Rockies’ record is 2-5. For the season the Rockies are 12-19 on the road.

Perhaps the most disconcerting issue on the trip is the team’s lack of offense. In the five losses on the trip so far the Rockies have been shut out twice and scored a total of just seven runs in the five games.

Friday’s loss at Cleveland was, in the opinion of Rockies manager Walt Weiss, mostly a case of running into a hot pitcher. In six starts in the month of May Kluber was 4-0 with a 2.09 ERA, with 60 strikeouts and 9 walks in 43 innings.

“Every once in a while you run into a hot pitcher like we did with Kluber tonight,” Weiss said. “We’ve just got to stay the course and keep battling. We’re a good offensive club, but we got shut down by a good pitcher tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 3-4, 5.65) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-2, 3.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Gonzalez’s two-run home run in the fourth inning Friday was the 129th homer of Gonzalez’s career with the Rockies. That moves him past Matt Holliday and into seventh place on the club’s all-time list.

--RHP Juan Nicasio was 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five starts in the month of May before his 5-2 loss to Cleveland Friday. Nicasio’s undoing was a four-run Cleveland fifth inning that included a two-run home run by SS Asdrubal Cabrera. “I made a lot of good pitches until the fifth inning,” Nicasio said. “In the fifth inning I threw my fastball up in the zone.”

--3B Nolan Arenado was examined by a hand specialist at the Cleveland Clinic on Friday and the decision was made that no surgery will be necessary on Arenado’s broken finger. Arenado was placed on the disabled list May 24 after breaking the finger during a head-first slide.

--1B Justin Morneau needs four more RBIs to reach 900 for his career. Morneau has 33 RBIs in 51 games this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nasty, and we knew that coming in. But he commanded it and it was a good one. It was hard and late. He’s on a good run.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Indians RHP Corey Kluber after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (right calf contusion) left the game May 27. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 28, and he is day-to-day.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes