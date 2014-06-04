Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki led all National League players in the first round of All-Star voting, and Tuesday, he became the leader among all major league players when the second ballot update for the National League was announced.

With 1,419,718 votes, Tulowitzki moved ahead of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who leads the American League with 1,361,649 votes.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by the fans,” Tulowitzki said. “Right now, I think my main focus is just trying to help the Rockies win games and let that stuff take care of itself.”

Tulowitzki hit his 15th home run in the ninth inning and his 23rd against the Diamondbacks -- his most against any opponent -- but the Rockies lost 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Rockies have never had the leading vote-getter for an All-Star Game.

The NL has had the top vote-getter just four times -- Ryne Sandberg in 1991, Barry Bonds in 1993 and Albert Pujols in 2006 and 2009 since the league had the overall leader in six straight seasons from 1984-1989.

Tulowitzki is trying to become the first NL shortstop to earn consecutive fan-elected starts since Hanley Ramirez did so from 2008-2010.

Tulowitzki would become just the third Rockies player to earn multiple All-Star elections, joining first baseman Todd Helton and right fielder Larry Walker, both of whom were voted a starter three times.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-29

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Josh Collmenter, 4-2 3.24 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 5-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez, who has inflammation in his left index finger, left the game before the sixth inning after aggravating the finger. He batted fifth for the first time this season after hitting third or fourth in each of his previous 49 starts and after going 0-for-2 has two hits in his past 24 at-bats and 11 hits in his past 58 at-bats.

--RHP Eddie Butler will make his major league debut Friday night and start against the Dodgers at Coors Field. He will take the start of struggling LHP Franklin Morales, who is 3-4 with a 6.03 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts, and in his past five starts has gone 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA and has allowed eight homers in 27 innings. The Rockies did not officially announce that Butler will be promoted from Double-A Tulsa, but MLB.com reported the news based on information from minor league sources. Butler, a supplemental first-round pick and the 46th overall selection in the 2012 draft out of Radford University, is 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA in 11 starts for Tulsa. And that’s after his shortest outing of the season on Saturday when he allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned, in 4 2/3 innings without figuring in the decision.

--2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a home run. The homer was his second of the season -- the other was May 28 at Philadelphia -- tying his career-high. He also hit two homers in 2012 and 2013. LeMahieu has hit safely in a season-high six games, going 8-for-21 with two doubles, two homers, two RBI and four runs scored.

--OF Charlie Blackmon went hitless in three at-bats and a walk, dropping his average to .306. Blackmon was hitting .339 on May 18 but in his past 13 games, Blackmon, who typically hits leadoff, has gone 7-for-41 (.171) with one homer, six RBIs and one run scored.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa’s six-game winning streak ended. He had gone 6-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his previous seven starts. He pitched seven innings, tying his season-high and doing it for the third time -- the others were April 27 at Los Angeles and May 16 against San Diego, both wins. De La Rosa made his 130th start for the Rockies, moving into sixth place all-time in franchise history and passing Pedro Astacio (129).

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right flexor tendon strain) made 45-50 throws at 105 feet and will move back to 120 feet Wednesday. He hopes to throw his first bullpen session by the end of the week. Chatwood is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list June 29.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just kind of going through, I don’t know what you want to call it -- a slump or something like that. We’re still the same team we had the first month of the season. We just got to get everybody back clicking on all cylinders again.” -- Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon, after a 4-2 loss to Arizona on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in his left index finger) left the game before the sixth inning after aggravating the finger June 3.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He made 45-50 throws at 105 feet June 3 and will move back to 120 feet June 4.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Jordan Pacheco

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Gonzalez

CF Corey Dickerson

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Charlie Blackmon

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes