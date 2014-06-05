Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Before losing 16-8 to the Arizona Diamondbacks and yielding a season-high in runs, the Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Carlos Gonzalez on the disabled list with inflammation in his left index finger. He originally injured the finger May 1 and re-aggravated it three times, most recently on Tuesday when he came out of the game after five innings.

Gonzalez, who has also been bothered with left knee tendinitis since the middle of last season, had spoken with manager Walt Weiss about his situation before Tuesday’s game. Going hitless in two at-bats in that game deepened his slump to 2-for-24 and convinced Gonzalez that the disabled list was his best option.

”I think it was time,“ Gonzalez said. ”We talked about it so many times, and I tried not to go on the DL. But I guess it got to the point that I wasn’t helping myself, I wasn’t helping the club.

“I was taking (at-bats) from a good guy that has been really hot like (Corey) Dickerson...I think he’s the best option right now to play. For me, I’ve just got to heal and be the ‘CarGo’ that everybody knows.”

Gonzalez is hitting .255 in 52 games with a .307 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage. He has eight homers and 31 RBIs.

When the Rockies were off last Thursday in Cleveland, Gonzalez was examined at the Cleveland Clinic by hand specialist Thomas Graham. It was thought something small, possibly a splinter, might have gotten in the finger with a soft tissue mass around it. However, nothing identifiable showed up on an MRI exam or ultrasound. Trainer Keith Dugger, who was with Gonzalez when he was examined by Graham, said surgery can do damage if the object is not identified or very small.

“For now, I have to just wait and see how it reacts,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m in that position. I don’t know what we have to do. The best thing now is rest and see if it gets better in 15 days and start swinging the bat and not worry about one finger.”

On Tuesday, Gonzalez batted twice. He said the finger swelled up when he grounded back to the pitcher on his first at-bat. He struck out on his second at-bat. “My second at-bat,” he said, “I try to just swing as hard as I can and see if it blows up or get better.”

Before the game, Gonzalez had discussed his plight with Weiss, who told him to think longer term.

“No one ever wants to go on the DL as a player,” Weiss said, “but deep down, he feels this is his best shot to get healthy. I told him there are four months left to the season. A couple weeks right now, to give a couple weeks to be healthy the rest of the way, that would be a good trade-off. There are no guarantees he’s going to be healthy after a couple weeks, but it gives us our best shot.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 4-4, 4.39 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 5-3, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The injury causes sudden and painful swelling, and its cause is uncertain. Gonzalez was examined on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic by hand specialist Thomas Graham, who determined there may be some foreign body small mass in the finger with a soft tissue mass around it but nothing was detected in either an MRI or an ultrasound. Gonzalez, who is hitting .255 with eight homers and 31 RBI, left Tuesday’s game after the fifth inning when the finger again flared up and decided it was time to rest in hopes of getting relief from the nagging injury that originally occurred on a swing May 1 when he homered off Bartolo Colon of the New York Mets.

--C Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment, a move that could end the 28-year-old Pacheco’s career in the Rockies organization that drafted him in 2007. The Rockies have 10 days to trade, release or if he clears waivers, outright Pacheco to the minors. In 22 games, 20 of them starts, Pacheco hit .236 with six doubles, one triple and eight RBI. He hit .309 as a rookie in 2012 with 32 doubles, five homers and 54 RBI when there was more playing time at first base and third base. But Pacheco has struggled to get consistent playing time, something that by definition, does not come to a back-up catcher, and that has been Pacheco’s role this season.

--C Mike McKenry was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. He replaces Jordan Pacheco as the back-up catcher and has more skills behind the plate than Pacheco. McKenry was with them from May 3-17 when starting C Wilin Rosario was on the disabled list. During that stint, McKenry hit .211 (4-for-19) with two doubles and one RBI in eight games, five starts. At Colorado Springs. McKenry, 29, has hit .313 (26-for-83) with six doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 15 runs in 23 games. He has played in 201 games with the Rockies and mostly the Pittsburgh Pirates. He underwent surgery July 30 to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee, an injury that ended his 2013 season with the Pirates. McKenry signed a minor league contract in the offseason with the Rockies, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2006.

--INF Ryan Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and began his second stint with the Rockies this season. The first one was brief -- he was recalled May 2 and optioned back to Colorado Springs on May 5. Wheeler played in two games, one start, with the Rockies and went 2-for-4 with one home run and one RBI. With left-handed hitting outfielder Corey Dickerson slated to play more with Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger inflammation) going on the disabled list, Wheeler gives the Rockies a left-handed bat on the bench. However, his stay with the Rockies might again be brief. They have to create a spot on their 40-man roster Friday for pitcher Eddie Butler, who will start and make his major league debut that night. Wheeler and infielder Josh Rutledge loom as the players to be sent down to make room on the 40-man roster for Butler.

--RHP Jordan Lyles suffered a broken left hand when he tried to make a tag on a play at the plate in the first inning. He gave up three runs in that 30-pitch inning but stayed in the game and left after the four innings. He allowed seven hits and four runs, two earned. Lyles is the second Rockies starter to suffer a hand injury. LHP Brett Anderson broke his left index finger swinging a bat on April 12 in his third start of the season and is expected to return around the All-Star break. Other hand injuries sustained by the Rockies this season include third baseman Nolan Arenado’s broken left middle finger mallet fracture on May 22 and the left index finger inflammation that put Carlos Gonzalez on the disabled list Wednesday.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, 39, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September and signed a minor league contract with the Rockies after the season threw a 40-pitch bullpen session at Coors Field, strictly fastballs and changeups. It was his third such session, the other two occurred in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Rockies spring training facility and involved fewer pitches. Betancourt will throw another fastball-changeup bullpen session Saturday and on Tuesday might throw a simulated bullpen session where he pauses at some point, as if resting after an inning. The Rockies closer before he was injured, Betancourt, who had surgery 8 1/2 months ago, said of his rehabilitation, “So far, it’s been very good. Everything’s gone smooth.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just got to keep working through it, like all of us do. It’s up to us to turn this thing around, each guy. Nobody is going to do it for us. Up to each individual to get this thing turned around.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss after his team’s sixth-straight loss on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) was injured June 4 and will be placed on the 15-day disabled list June 5.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) left the June 3 game and was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He made 45-50 throws at 105 feet June 3 and will move back to 120 feet June 4.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes