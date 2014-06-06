Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- For the second time in their history, the Colorado Rockies didn’t venture far with their first pick in the 2014 draft.

The Rockies selected left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland, a hometown product who pitched for the University of Evansville the past three seasons, with the eighth pick in Thursday’s draft. Freeland attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver where he had a 1.96 ERA and 208 strikeouts in four years.

“Kyle is a two-plus pitch left-hander that’s a strike thrower,” Rockies vice president of scouting Bill Schmidt said. “He’s a Colorado kid and we’re excited to bring him into the organization.”

In 1992, the Rockies picked right-handed pitcher John Burke, who played for Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo., with the 27th overall pick. He was 4-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 28 major league games.

Freeland said he thought going to the Rockies was a possibility.

“I had a feeling I would end up with the Rockies,” he said. “To be able drafted by the Rockies and land back in my hometown was just amazing. It was a roller coaster of emotions.”

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Freeland was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the 2011 draft but opted to play at Evansville, where he was named to the Louisville Slugger All-America Third Team after going 10-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 14 starts in his junior season.

He said growing up and playing high school baseball in Colorado gives him insight to pitching at Coors Field.

“I think you would have a slight advantage in knowing how to pitch at altitude,” he said.

The Rockies selected a pair of 18-year-olds with their next two picks. They took second baseman Forrest Wall 35th overall in the Competitive Balance Round A and right-hander Ryan Castellani in the second round, 48th overall.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 6-2, 3.09 ERA) at Rockies (Eddie Butler, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Freeland will have familiar surroundings when and if he reaches the majors. Freeland, a Denver native, was selected eighth overall by the Rockies in the draft. The University of Evansville product said he has four pitches in his repertoire, with his four-seam fastball being his top pitch. He also said he has a slider, curveball and changeup, with the slider working best off of his fastball.

--2B Forrest Wall, selected 35th overall by the Rockies, is the highest drafted high school second baseman since 1987. The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Winter Park, Fla., has dealt with injuries to both shoulders. In November 2011, he had his right labrum surgically repaired and separated his left shoulder this year. He has committed to the University of North Carolina.

--RHP Jordan Lyles was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken left hand, and there is no timetable for his return. Lyles sustained the injury when Arizona 3B Martin Prado slid into his glove as the pitcher tried to tag him out at the plate in the first inning Tuesday. Lyles pitched through the fourth inning but had trouble catching the ball from C Wilin Rosario. Lyles is 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 starts in his first season with Colorado.

--RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to take RHP Jordan Lyles’ place on the roster. This is Martin’s second stint with the Rockies. He was recalled April 25 and appeared in nine games. He had a 4.15 ERA but no decisions before being optioned to the Sky Sox on May 20.

--LHP Boone Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to left elbow inflammation. An MRI found no structural damage. He opened the season on the DL while recovering from October surgery to have bone chips removed and a bone spur shaved in the same elbow. A roster replacement for Logan will be announced Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Have we hit rock bottom? Who knows? All I know is it’s still June and we’re only three games under .500.” -- SS Troy Tulowitzki, after the Rockies’ seventh consecutive loss, a 12-7 setback to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He made 45-50 throws at 105 feet June 3 and will move back to 120 feet June 4.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes