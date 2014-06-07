Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies have to come up with a starting pitcher for Monday against Atlanta when Jordan Lyles’ turn arises. He’s on the 15-day disabled list with a broken left (non-pitching) hand.

It’s highly unlikely the Rockies will have Franklin Morales start on Monday. He lost his spot in the rotation to Eddie Butler, who made his major Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He gave up 10 hits, three walks and six runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Rockies lost 7-2.

Morales threw two scoreless innings Tuesday against Arizona in after Lyles went four innings. That’s an ideal role for Morales -- take over for a right-handed starter and face a lineup loaded with left-handed hitters. Plus, Morales can be used as more of a left-handed specialist, if need be. In other words, he has versatility and more value in the bullpen than he has shown as a starter.

Candidates to come up from the minors would include Christian Bergman and left-hander Tyler Matzek from Triple-A Colorado Springs and Dan Winkler from Double-A Tulsa.

Bergman, 26, is lined up to start Monday. He’s 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 12 starts but has been very effective at altitude, going 1-0 with a 2.04 in five starts at Colorado Springs. Bergman has plus command, which makes his average stuff play better. In 75 innings, he has 14 walks and 48 strikeouts.

Matzek made his scheduled start for Colorado Springs at Iowa, so he won’t be pitching Monday for the Rockies. He has been very good at times but remains inconsistent and won’t see the majors until there’s a reasonable certainty he can pitch more than three or four innings without an abundance of walks before leaving and taxing the bullpen. Matzek is 5-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 starts with 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings but 29 walks.

Winkler is 5-2 with a 1.49 ERA in 11 starts for Tulsa and is scheduled to pitch Saturday. He’s a fly-ball pitcher and might be better served by pitching at Colorado Springs before being promoted to the big leagues.

All of which points to Bergman, a 24th round draft pick out of UC-Irvine, making his major league debut Monday against the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-32

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Dodgers (Zack Greinke, 8-2, 2.50 ERA) at Rockies (Jhoulys Chacin, 0-4 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer did not play due to a strained left shoulder, an injury he suffered Thursday night. With regular third baseman Nolan Arenado, Cuddyer has occasionally played third base, a position he had last played in 2010 and then sparingly with Minnesota. He moved from first base to third base in the ninth inning Thursday and injured his shoulder when he reached out to make a diving stop on Martin Prado’s infield single. Trainer Keith Dugger said Cuddyer would be sore for a couple days.

--RHP Eddie Butler officially joined the Rockies when they selected his contract before his major league debut. They did not have make room on the 40-man roster for him, having already cleared a spot Wednesday when they designated C Jordan Pacheco for assignment. And the Rockies had opened a spot on their 25-man roster of active players Thursday when LHP Boone Logan (left elbow soreness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Butler made his major league debut and lost, allowing 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rockies 7-2. Butler, the 46th overall pick in the 2012 draft, is the 28th starting pitcher to make his major league debut for the Rockies, the first since Chad Bettis on Aug. 1, 2013, at Atlanta. The last Rockies starting pitcher to make his major league debut at Coors Field was Edwar Cabrera on June 27, 2012, against Washington.

--C Michael McKenry doubled in the sixth and singled in the eighth for his first multi-hit game since July 27, 2013, at Miami when he was playing with Pittsburgh and had a career-high four-hit game. With a walk in the second, McKenry reached base three times in the first game he played since rejoining the Rockies for his second stint this season on Wednesday after C Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guy has got a very bright future in this league. He showed big-time stuff. The Dodgers had some timely hits so the line (wasn‘t) all that pretty. He’s a big-time arm. His fastball was beating the bat a lot of times tonight. He showed a very good changeup. Very poised, good pace. He’s going to help us.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss on RHP Eddie Butler after a loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He made 45-50 throws at 105 feet June 3 and will move back to 120 feet June 4.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Eddie Butler

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes