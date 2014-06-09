Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Christian Bergman, who will make his major league debut Monday at Coors Field against the Braves, has thrived at altitude. He made 12 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs, going 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA overall and 1-0 with a 2.04 ERA in five starts.

“I think part of it comes from the challenge that I knew going in (would be) there,” Bergman, 26, said. “Maybe it intensifies my focus a little bit. Not to say I lose focus on the road, but you’re just more aware of the things you have to do to be successful.”

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot of good stuff about pitching at altitude. Hopefully, that translates here.”

Bergman, a 24th-round pick out of UC Irvine in the 2010 draft, has a four-pitch mix -- fastball, changeup, slider and knuckle-curveball -- and while his stuff is average, it plays better because his command is extremely good.

”He’s able to have touch on every one of his pitches,“ Colorado Springs pitching coach Dave Schuler said, ”so it creates even more contrast with the location.

“This guy has great ability to move the ball around, but it’s more than that. You go back to the old adage: Work fast, change speeds, throw strikes. He does that better than any kid I’ve ever coached. And I’ve been in the game 39 years. So that’s where he excels.”

Bergman takes the mound as the Rockies try to reverse their fortunes on their current 10-game homestand. They fell to 1-5 on it after losing 6-1 to the Dodgers on Sunday in a game halted by rain after 5 1/2 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-2 2.80 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, major league debut)

DRAFT RECAP: LHP Kyle Freeland, a Denver native who went to the University of Evansville, was the eighth overall pick in the draft. He throws a 90-93 mph fastball with a slider his best secondary pitch. In Competitive Balance Round A, the Rockies made Forest Wall from Orangewood (Fla.) Christian School the 35th overall pick and the highest-drafted high school second baseman since the draft went to one phase in 1987. Wall has had two shoulder injuries. He runs very well, has a consistent left-handed swing and projects to be an offensive second baseman. The Rockies selected 22 pitchers, 16 right-handers and six left-handers. The Rockies selected three catchers, 11 infielders and four outfielders.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer didn’t play for the third straight day due to a left shoulder strain that he suffered Thursday night making a play at third base, where he had moved to an inning before stretching out for a grounder and getting injured. It was Cuddyer’s third game at third base this year -- the other two were starts -- where he has seen some action since regular 3B Nolan Arenado broke his left middle finger May 23. “Still sore, probably make a decision on Cuddy tomorrow,” manager Walt Weiss said, referring to placing him on the disabled list. “He’s feeling better today.” Cuddyer has been on the disabled list once this season with a left hamstring strain that caused him to go on the disabled list April 21 and miss 25 games before he was activated May 20.

--C Wilin Rosario returned to the lineup. He was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to dizziness caused by dehydration. He went to a local hospital, where he underwent tests and received IV treatments along with orders to drink more fluids. “I was a little bit dizzy, and my eyes were dark,” Rosario said. “It was the first time that’s happened. It wasn’t really scary. We’re athletic, and there are times we lose a little hydration. It could be because you don’t sleep well or rest, but it’s nothing bad. I‘m good. Nothing serious, but they tell me to drink more water.”

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. All four batters he walked ended up scoring. He has lost consecutive starts at Coors Field for the first time since May 25 and 31, 2009, his final defeats in a losing streak that saw him start that season 0-6. The Rockies last lost back-to-back starts by De La Rosa on July 29 and Aug. 3, 2013, the former outing a no-decision for him and the latter a loss.

--RHP Matt Belisle allowed two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning, allowing both runners he inherited from starter Jorge De La Rosa to score in the sixth. Those were the first runners Belisle has inherited this season. He was scored upon for the second time in three games, and in that span has given up eight hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 17th home run, tying Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the National League lead. It was Tulowitzki’s 11th homer this season at Coors Field and the 16th of his career against the Dodgers and second off Clayton Kershaw. The last Rockies with more homers through the team’s first 63 games were Todd Helton (22) and Larry Walker (19) in 2001.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not going to give you much to hit. When he does, it’s going to be maybe one pitch and it’s going to be 94 mph, so don’t miss it. He just has good stuff, good power stuff, and he’s hard to square up.” -- LF Charlie Blackmon, of Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who overpowered the Rockies Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Wilin Rosario (dizziness) returned June 8. He was scratched from the lineup June 7 after being dehydrated.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (left shoulder strain) didn’t play for the third straight day June 8. He was injured June 5.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He made 45-50 throws at 105 feet June 3 and will move back to 120 feet June 4.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Eddie Butler

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Michael Cuddyer

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes