Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The injury bug bit the health-challenged Colorado Rockies in a big way Monday.

In addition to placing two players on the disabled list, the Rockies announced that left fielder Carlos Gonzalez will undergo exploratory surgery Tuesday on his swollen left index finger.

The procedure will be performed at the Cleveland Clinic, where Gonzalez was examined May 29 before going on the disabled list Wednesday. The Rockies did not announce a timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

The Rockies also placed right fielder Michael Cuddyer (left shoulder fracture) and right-hander Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) on the 15-day DL.

Cuddyer, who landed on the DL retroactive to Friday, underwent an MRI exam that revealed a non-displaced fracture of the glenoid cavity of his left shoulder. The 2013 National League batting champ is hitting .317 with a .500 slugging percentage, five homers and 16 RBIs in 31 games this season. He missed a month of action due to a left hamstring strain.

Butler made his major league debut Friday, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings during a start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His DL move is retroactive to Saturday.

Colorado selected the contract of right-hander Christian Bergman from Double-A Tulsa, and he started against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night in his major league debut.

The Rockies also recalled right-hander Chad Bettis from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 2-1 with two saves and a 1.66 ERA in 11 appearances. Bettis went 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 11 appearances with the Rockies before being optioned to the minors on April 25.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Bergman, the Rockies designated Colorado Springs right-hander Wilton Lopez for assignment. Lopez opened the season with the Rockies and posted an 11.37 ERA in four relief appearances.

Butler was scheduled to make his second career start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field.

“His shoulder was sore the morning after his last start,” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said Monday before the Rockies lost 3-1 to the Atlanta Braves. “At this point, it’s precautionary. We don’t know him that well, but when the kid comes up and says he has some soreness in his armpit area, it’s kind of alarming. But he played catch (Sunday) after his last start, so that was a good sign.”

Butler, 23, threw 87 pitches against the Dodgers, and he consistently hit 96 mph with his fastball.

The Rockies had promoted Butler from Double-A Tulsa, where he made 11 starts and went 4-4 with a 2.49 ERA.

Butler replaced left-hander Franklin Morales in the rotation. Morales and Triple-A Colorado Springs left-hander Tyler Matzek are the candidates to replace Butler.

Since moving to the bullpen, where he seems best suited, Morales has pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in three appearances, including one inning Monday that wouldn’t preclude him from starting Wednesday. In 15 games this season, including 11 starts, Morales is 4-4 with a 5.64 ERA.

Matzek, 23, is 5-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 starts at Colorado Springs. Control has always been an issue with Matzek, who has 31 walks and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. he was the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, and he received a $3.9 million signing bonus, a franchise record until pitcher Jon Gray received $4.8 million last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-4, 3.07 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 5-4, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Cuddyer was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6 with a non-displaced fracture of the glenoid cavity of his left shoulder. He was hurt while playing third base and diving for a ball. Cuddyer began a June 5 game against Arizona at first base but moved to third in the eighth inning. He fell hard on his shoulder while knocking down a grounder in the ninth. Cuddyer underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the fracture. He will wear a sling for six to eight weeks before resuming baseball activities. Cuddyer said, “It was pretty painful the past few days. Finishing that game was extremely painful, and now we know why.” Cuddyer is beginning his second stint on the disabled list this season. A left hamstring strain sidelined him from April 18 to May 19.

--RHP Chad Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Bettis, 25, is in his third stint with the Rockies this year after beginning the season with them. Since being optioned to Colorado Springs on May 3, Bettis appeared in 10 games and went 2-1 with two saves and a 1.83 ERA. Each of his past nine appearances lasted at least two innings. In 12 games with the Rockies this season, Bettis is 0-1 with an 8.78 ERA. At Colorado Springs, he was working on his two-seam fastball, a pitch he scrapped after making eight starts with the Rockies, the first in his major league debut Aug. 1, 2013, before moving to the bullpen.

--RHP Wilton Lopez, 30, was designated for assignment, removing him from the roster of Triple-A Colorado Springs. He began the season with the Rockies but was optioned on April 9 after going 0-0 with an 11.37 ERA in four games. Lopez, who is making $2.2 million this season, has gone 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 17 games at Colorado Springs. Monday’s move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Christian Bergman, who was called up for his major league debut.

--RHP Christian Bergman had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and he made an effective start Monday in his major league debut. He allowed five hits and two runs in six innings during a 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He certainly knows how to pitch off the barrel. He’s got a track record of doing it, and he just knows how to pitch. He makes the ball move late and makes it tough.” The Rockies’ 24th-round pick from UC Irvine in 2010, Bergman went 4-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 12 starts this season for Colorado Springs, where he pitched 26 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at home from May 3-June 3, the longest such streak in the 27-year history of the Colorado Springs franchise. Bergman singled in his first major league plate appearance, the third such Rockies pitcher to do. The others were Bobby Jones on May 18, 2007, at the New York Mets and Franklin Morales on Aug. 18, 2007, at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez will have exploratory surgery Tuesday on his inflamed left index finger. The procedure will be performed at the Cleveland Clinic, where he was examined May 29 before going on the disabled list June 4. Gonzalez originally injured the finger May 1 while swinging and hitting a home run against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon. He aggravated the finger several times after that. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist, saw Gonzalez on an off day for the Rockies in Cleveland last month, and he suggested the possibility of foreign bodies in the finger such as a splinter or a fingernail surrounded by a soft tissue mass. However, an MRI and an ultrasound exam couldn’t identify an object in the finger, and the Rockies opted against surgery at that time, since it could increase Gonzalez’s recovery time.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, one day he made his major league debut. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. “His shoulder was sore the morning after his last start,” Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said. “At this point, it’s precautionary. We don’t know him that well, but when the kid comes up and says he has some soreness in his armpit area, it’s kind of alarming. But he played catch (Sunday) after his last start, so that was a good sign.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Bergman was outstanding. Certainly pitched well enough to win, but we got shut down by Floyd.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after Rockies RHP Christian Bergman was outdueled by Atlanta RHP Gavin Floyd on Monday in the Braves’ 3-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He won’t resume baseball activities before mid-July.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He will undergo exploratory surgery on the finger June 10, and there is no timetable for his return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes