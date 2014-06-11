Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies left fielder Carlos Gonzalez had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Thomas Graham, a hand specialist who examined Gonzalez on May 29 when the Rockies had an off-day in Cleveland, performed the procedure, which he originally injured taking a swing and hitting a home run May 1 before re-aggravating it three times.

Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said a growth was found beneath the sheath around the muscle in Gonzalez’s finger. Dugger said such tumors are common and pending a biopsy, the expectation is it will be benign.

”We’re pretty optimistic at this point in time it’s going to come back clean and just show that this is, indeed, scar tissue of some sort,“ Dugger said before the Rockies lost 13-10 to the Atlanta Braves. ”These little benign tumors, which we hope it is, are probably the second most common finding in the finger besides cysts. Usually repetitive trauma causes it.

“They call them cell tumors. Pretty common within the sheath of these fingers. Usually benign. Occasionally, you can come up with something.”

Gonzalez will return to Denver on Wednesday. After being examined by Graham on May 29, Gonzalez continued to play before being placed on the 15-day disabled list June 4 and after showing no improvement underwent the exploratory surgery.

“Typically, it’s a couple weeks for the tissue to heal,” Dugger said. “Then he’ll get back his strength and start swinging. (It was) a little bit more invasive, meaning they took out a larger piece than they thought or what the MRI revealed.”

Manager Walt Weiss said, “It helps explain some of the things that CarGo’s been dealing with and why that finger kept blowing up on him. It helps answer some of the questions we had about him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-3 1.89) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage in his shoulder, just inflammation. He made his major league debut Friday but the next day reported to the clubhouse and reported soreness under his right armpit. The Rockies put Butler on the 15-day disabled list Monday retroactive to Saturday. Trainer Keith Dugger said, “He’s not weak. But before we get back to his normal strengthening program or throwing is going to be about a week. Progress and throw a bullpen. From my standpoint, he is going to have to go out on a rehab assignment instead of being activated. He’ll be quick, probably be just a little longer than the actual 15 days.”

--LHP Tyler Matzek will start Wednesday and make his major league debut. The 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Matzek, 23, is 5-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 starts at Triple-A Colorado Springs with 31 walks and 61 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings. Matzek will be the third starter in six days to make his major league debut for the Rockies, joining Eddie Butler on Friday and Christian Bergman on Monday. Matzek is pitching in place of Butler, who went on the disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation. The last team to use three starting pitchers who made their major league debut within a six-day period or shorter was the San Diego Padres, who within the span of five days in 1986, started Ed Vosberg on Sept. 17, Ray Hayward on Sept. 20 and Jimmy Jones on Sept. 21. Control has always been the issue with Matzek, and while it could be more consistent, it is vastly improved from earlier in his professional career. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s fought through some things and he’s come out on the other side and he’s pitching well. He’s never really gotten hit hard. He’s able to avoid the barrel of the bat. There’s some deception to him. He’ll go out there with some velocity. He’s got good stuff.”

--RF Michael Cuddyer is likely to be out until late August with a non-displaced fracture in his left shoulder socket. He will be in a sling for six weeks before resuming baseball activities. The hope is that surgery can be avoided, because it would be rather invasive regardless of whether the procedure was through the front or the back of Cuddyer’s shoulder area. Cuddyer was injured on June 5 in a game against Arizona that he began at first base but moved to third base in the eighth. In the ninth, he reached to his left for a grounder and hit the ground with his elbow bent upward. The real damaging blow to Cuddyer’s shoulder came four batters later when he took a couple steps to his left and extended his left arm to its limit while unsuccessfully trying to catch a grounder.

This is Cuddyer’s second stint on the disabled list this season. A left hamstring strain put him on the disabled list retroactive April 18. He missed 25 games before being reinstated May 20.

--RHP Juan Nicasio pitched 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. He gave up 11 hits, matching his season high; he also yielded 11 hits in his last start June 5 against Arizona in 5 1/3 innings. And Nicasio gave up career-highs in runs and earned runs (10) and home runs (3). In his past three starts, Nicasio is 0-3 with a 14.49 ERA (13 2/3 innings, 22 earned runs). He has allowed 31 hits in that span, including six home runs and has surrendered 15 home runs overall this season in 71 innings.

--2B Josh Rutledge went 3-for-4 with a walk, triple, one RBI and three runs scored. The three hits matched his season-high, also done April 11 at San Francisco. He tied his career-high with three runs scored. It was the fourth time he did it, the last being Sept. 4, 2013, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--OF Charlie Blackmon pinch hit in the ninth against Craig Kimbrel and struck out. Blackmon, who is hitting .297, has gone 12-for-64 (.188) with two homers in that span, eight RBI and three runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My team scored 10 runs, I need to win this game.” -- Rockies RHP Juan Nicasio after a 13-10 loss to Atlanta on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery at the Cleveland Clinic on June 10. It is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for his return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes