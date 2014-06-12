Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Chad Bettis’ third stint with the Rockies this season turned out to be rather brief.

After being recalled Monday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Bettis pitched and struggled Tuesday and was optioned back to Colorado Springs on Wednesday to create a roster spot for Tyler Matzek, who made his major league debut.

In essence, Bettis and Chris Martin held a pitch-off Tuesday in the Rockies’ 13-10 loss to the Braves to see who would be sent back to the minors. Bettis came on to start the sixth and allowed four hits and three runs in one inning. He gave up four straight singles with two outs.

After retiring the leadoff batter, Bettis walked B.J. Upton. Freddie Freeman hit into a fielder’s choice and took second on Jordan Schaefer’s single. Freeman took third on a wild pitch but might have been out had catcher Wilin Rosario’s throw been on the mark. Instead, it sailed into left field, and Freeman scored and Schaefer took second. Evan Gattis, Chris Johnson and Tommy La Stella followed with singles.

In 13 games with the Rockies this season, Bettis is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA.

Martin took the mound in the seventh and set the side down in order, retiring Heyward, B.J. Upton and Freeman. Martin is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in 11 games.

After being optioned to Colorado Springs on May 3, Bettis worked on his two-seam fastball there and had success. He used that pitch with the Rockies in eight starts after being recalled Aug. 1 and then scrapped it when he moved to the bullpen for his final eight games in 2013.

“To be fair, it’s one outing with Chad,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2. “Tough to put a whole lot into that. He’s been throwing the ball really well at Colorado Springs. It’s just a situation where we’ve had nine guys in the ‘pen the last couple days. Someone had to go to make a spot for Matzek. Chad ended up being the odd man out. But we feel like he’s made a lot of progress in his time down there at Triple-A.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 5-2, 3.69 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-4, 5.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek pitched into the eighth in his major league debut. He threw 60 of 81 pitches for strikes as he allowed five hits and two runs in seven-plus innings. Matzek is the first Rockies starter to pitch seven innings since Jorge De La Rosa did it in a June 3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he’s the first to do it in a win since De La Rosa on May 16 against the San Diego Padres. Matzek is the third homegrown Rockies starter to win his major league debut at Coors Field, joining Bryan Rekar in 1995 and Juan Nicasio in 2011.

--RHP Chad Bettis was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for LHP Tyler Matzek, who made his major league debut and started against Atlanta. Bettis was recalled Monday for his third stint with the Rockies this season. On Tuesday, he allowed three runs on four hits with two outs in one inning as the Rockies lost 13-10 to the Braves.

--LF Corey Dickerson tripled home two runs and also hit a double. He’s 11-for-28 (.393) with 10 RBIs with runners in scoring position. This was Dickerson’s fifth multi-extra-base hit game of the season. He has hit in 11 of his past 12 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) with two doubles, one triple, three homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

--RF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-5, dropping his average to .291. Since he was hitting .339 on May 18, Blackmon has gone 12-for-69 (.174). He has gone hitless in his past 13 at-bats.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez underwent surgery Tuesday in Cleveland to have a giant cell tumor removed from his left index finger. Trainer Keith Dugger described the tumor as a “fatty mass with tentacles.” Before the end of the week, the Rockies expect a pathology report so they can be completely sure of the diagnosis, but Gonzalez could be sidelined another five weeks. The Rockies will have a clearer idea of Gonzalez’s timetable once the sutures are removed from his finger in about two weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went out there like he expected to do really well. It always helps. It’s more than half the battle when you have that type of mindset.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, on rookie LHP Tyler Matzek, who took a shutout into the eighth inning during an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and he might be able to return in late June.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. After being examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes