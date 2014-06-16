Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Coming off of their first sweep in San Francisco since Sept. 23-25, 2008, the Colorado Rockies are feeling good.

“Three of the better game I’ve seen in a long time, or been a part of in a long time,” said manager Walt Weiss. “All three of those games were great games, especially for our side.”

After going 12-14 in May and starting June 1-8, the Rockies have now won five straight and are suddenly just two games behind the Dodgers heading into a three-game series in Los Angeles. They’re 3-3 against the Dodgers so far this year, but shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is hoping the momentum from San Francisco will go with them down south.

“Grinding out wins says a lot about the guys in this locker room. I‘m proud of them, and it was a good series for us. And hopefully it’ll give us some momentum for these next three games in LA.”

First baseman Justin Morneau knows that it won’t be an easy task.

“This is a tough road trip, a tough part of our schedule. But coming here, we’ll do the old cliche trying to take it one game at a time, and go in there. ... It’s the same three guys we faced when they were at our place, so hopefully we can go in there with a good plan, put some good at-bats together, and keep this role going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-35

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek 1-0, 2.57) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-jin Ryu 7-3, 3.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek was the third Rockies pitcher to make his major league debut last Wednesday. He was impressive, going seven innings and allowing just five hits and two runs while walking none and striking out seven. He was Colorado’s 1st round draft pick from 2009 and was the fourth player from the Rockies 2009 draft to make it to the big leagues (Rex Brothers, Nolen Arenado, and Rob Scahill).

--SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon after leaving Friday night’s game with a sprained right foot. After going 0-for-1 on pinch-hit appearance on Saturday, Tulowitzki made his presence known Sunday, as he launched a two-run home run off of Madison Bumgarner in the third inning. He is now tied with Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton for the National League lead in home runs (18).

--RHP Juan Nicasio lasted just two-plus innings Sunday, giving up four hits, four walks, and three earned runs. After going 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA in the month of May, Nicasio is now 0-3 with a 16.36 ERA in three June starts. “He’s struggling to command it,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss acknowledged post-game. “But we’ll try to get it right.”

--PH Justin Morneau delivered the go-ahead, two-run single on Sunday with two outs in the eighth to complete the Rockies comeback. Over his last five games, he’s 10-21 with two doubles and 10 RBIs. He also scored the game-tying run on Friday night against the Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve said it since spring, this club is different. The mentality of this club is different. We’ve been tested a lot early on with injuries ... but these guys don’t care. They just show up and compete.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after his club completed a sweep of San Francisco on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (lower-back tightness) was pulled after three innings June 13.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage, and he might be able to return in late June.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes