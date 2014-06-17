Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Pitching in front of family and friends and less than an hour from where he became a prep standout, things didn’t go as planned for Tyler Matzek.

Matzek (1-1) didn’t perform poorly, but he wasn’t effective enough for a victory. The left-hander allowed three runs on 10 hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 92 pitches (60 strikes) in five innings in Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Despite the setback, Rockies manager Walt Weiss believed his rookie pitcher gave his club a chance to prevail.

“He had some traffic, but I thought he pitched out of it pretty well,” Weiss said. “He gave us a chance to win. I thought he did a nice job.”

Matzek, a 2009 first-round pick out of Mission Viejo’s Capistrano Valley High in nearby Orange County, made his second start in the majors since being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11. The same day, Matzek struck out seven Atlanta Braves in seven innings to earn his first big-league win.

Weiss wasn’t discouraged by Monday’s development despite the 10 Dodgers hits Matzek allowed.

“He kept it together pretty well I thought,” the manager said. “Like I said, he had some traffic out there, but pitched through it for the most part.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 8-3, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Kyle Parker made his major league debut Monday after being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Parker struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. Parker will back up Justin Morneau at first base in addition to playing the outfield.

--LHP Tyler Matzek allowed three runs on 10 hits with two walks and no strikeouts in five innings in Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Dodgers. It was Matzek’s second start in the majors since being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11.

--RHP Juan Nicasio was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday to make room for LF Kyle Parker. Nicasio managed just two-plus innings, giving up four hits, four walks, and three earned runs in his start Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. After going 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA in May, Nicasio was 0-2 with a 16.36 ERA in three June starts. “He’s got some things going on and needs to work on,” said manager Walt Weiss, adding that Nicasio has to work through some mental issues in his head. “It’s tough to do that up (in the major leagues).”

--RHP Eddie Butler threw off the mound Monday and continues to make progress, manager Walt Weiss said. Butler went on the 15-day disabled list on June 9 with right rotator cuff inflammation.

--C Wilin Rosario broke out of a funk, ending an 0-for-13 stretch with a double and solo home run in Colorado’s 6-1 defeat by the Dodgers. Rosario entered the game hitting .295 against left-handers and only .197 against right-handers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had some traffic, but I thought he pitched out of it pretty well. He gave us a chance to win. I thought he did a nice job.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after LHP Tyler Matzek allowed three runs in his second major league start Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (lower-back tightness) was pulled after three innings June 13.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off the mound June 16.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker