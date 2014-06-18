Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Despite five quality starts in nine outings this year, Jhoulys Chacin has little to show for his good work.

The Colorado Rockies right-hander absorbed another tough-luck defeat in a 4-2 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Chacin (1-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks while throwing 105 pitches (66 strikes).

”He battled all night,“ Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. ”We just didn’t get the big hit. I thought we had a nice approach offensively, but we didn’t get the big hit to have a big inning.

“For the most part, (it) was similar to his last outing. He grinded through it, and that’s what he does. He’s a great competitor. That’s a nice outing from Jhoulys. He certainly gave us a chance.”

Chacin, though, gave up two costly long balls, a two-run shot to shortstop Hanley Ramirez and a solo blast to left fielder Matt Kemp. Colorado couldn’t generate enough offense off Dodgers starter Zack Greinke as Chacin and the Rockies dropped their second in a row.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-37

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-5, 4.12 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-2, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Masset was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for hitting Atlanta Braves C Evan Gattis in the ninth inning of a game last week. Masset began serving the suspension Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where the Rockies played the Dodgers in the second game of a three-game series.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki remains one of the National League’s best hitters. Tulowitzki, who played college ball at nearby Long Beach State, went 3-for-5 with a run Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, his major-league-leading 12th game of the season with three or more hits. Tulowitzki has three three-hit games in his past six contests. He tops the majors with a .361 batting average.

--LF Corey Dickerson broke out of an 0-for-8 stretch with his fourth three-hit game of the season. Dickerson went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday’s setback to the Dodgers. He is hitting .336 on the season.

--C Wilin Rosario is one of the National League’s top power-hitting catchers, but he stranded five runners in Tuesday night’s loss to the Dodgers. Rosario, who went 0-for-4, drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, but he failed to come through on two other occasions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what the real good ones do. When they get in some trouble, they bend and don’t break.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, on Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke, who pitched in and out of trouble Tuesday in Los Angeles’ 4-2 win over Colorado.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa (lower-back tightness) was pulled after three innings June 13.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker