Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left-hander Christian Friedrich will make his 2014 debut with the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, starting in place of Juan Nicasio, whom the Rockies optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after his last start Monday at Los Angeles.

Friedrich, who turns 27 on July 8, will be the 11th pitcher to start for the Rockies this season. They could use a long outing from Friedrich. In Friday’s 13-10 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, starter Christian Bergman pitched three innings, meaning the Rockies have received a total of 19 1/3 innings from their starters while losing four straight games.

The Rockies took Friedrich in the first round (25th overall) in the 2008 draft out of Eastern Kentucky University. He made 16 starts for the Rockies in 2012, going 5-8 with a 6.17 ERA before a stress fracture in his lower back ended his season. This year at Colorado Springs, Friedrich is 1-8 with a 7.89 ERA in 13 starts.

Friedrich made four April starts at Colorado Springs in 2013 before back problems caused him to miss the balance of the season. However, the work he did with a physical therapist in Chicago in the offseason has paid off.

“The back is 100 percent,” Friedrich said. “I haven’t even thought about it, I’d say in the past three months. Usually it (soreness) comes with long drives or flying, but I’ve had no issues.”

Several weeks ago, Friedrich felt soreness in his left lat muscle but said that is no longer an issue.

“I‘m really excited just to be back in the clubhouse with a lot of the guys who I came up (with) through the system,” Friedrich said.

Manager Walt Weiss said of Friedrich, “There have been some glimpses of some dominant performance, and he’s struggled at times, too. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag for him down in Triple-A, but he’s a guy that’s had success here before. We’re hoping that is a spark for him, being back here in the big leagues, going out there in a big league game and performing well again.”

Friedrich lost his past four starts at Colorado Springs and had an 11.29 ERA (23 earned runs, 18 1/3 innings pitched) in those games.

“Most of the starts have been pretty good in the start and usually there’s maybe a crooked number every now and then,” Friedrich said. “I just feel real healthy. Getting out in front, working on some mechanical things, just trusting all my pitches. This year’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I‘m healthy, made all my starts for the most part. So it’s been great.”

Friedrich said his curveball has been “a lot better” as of late. “I was using my legs too much,” he said, “kind of just getting out in front a little bit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-39

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 7-5, 2.98 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 2014 debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau drove in five runs Friday, matching his season high in RBIs. He also had five RBIs on April 20 against Philadelphia. Morneau doubled home two runs in the first and hit a three-run homer in the second. It was his seventh career homer against Milwaukee and first since May 24, 2009, off Mitch Stetter. Morneau is one of five players in the majors this season with two games of five or more RBIs.

--RHP Adam Ottavino gave up two hits and one run in the ninth, raising his ERA in 36 games to 4.13. Ottavino had a 1.46 ERA (four earned runs, 24 2/3 innings) at the end of May with 15 hits allowed. But in nine games this month, Ottavino has been scored upon in six of them. In those nine games he has allowed 18 hits and 11 runs, all earned, in eight innings for a 12.38 ERA.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, giving him 58 runs scored and the major league lead in that category. It was his 18th multi-run game this season, the most in the majors. Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier is second with 13. Tulowitzki’s first run of the game was No. 600 in his career. He leads the majors with 13 games of three or more hits this season. Tulowitzki leads the majors with an average of .363 and a home average of .487.

--LF Corey Dickerson went 4-for-5 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, matching his career high with four hits. His other four-hit game was May 10 at Cincinnati. Dickerson homered against left-hander Zach Duke. It was his ninth homer this season and first against a left-hander. It was also Dickerson’s second career homer against a left-hander, the other coming against Arizona’s Tony Sipp on Sept. 20, 2013.

--RHP Rafael Betancourt, who signed a minor league contract with the Rockies after undergoing Tommy John surgery Sept. 17, threw a total of 26 pitches -- fastballs and changeups -- to Ryan Wheeler and Kyle Parker, the first time he has faced hitters since his surgery. Betancourt said he will again face hitters Monday, perhaps going up to 30 pitches and will go to Rookie level Grand Junction and throw a batting practice session there. If all goes well, Betancourt said he will begin pitching in games with Grand Junction around July 1. Since he is on a minor league contract, Betancourt will not be on a 30-day rehab assignment but he’s likely to pitch at every level as he works his way back to the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely a good night to hit, but I think there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of 0-2 hits where if pitchers made their pitches, they’d be a little better off. There’s no doubt the ball was flying. There were a lot of bad pitches on both sides.” -- Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki, after Friday’s 13-10 loss to Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He is likely to be out until late August.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Franklin Morales

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

OF Kyle Parker