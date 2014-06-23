Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Corey Dickerson tripled to open the ninth, no surprise there, given his recent offensive tear.

Unfortunately for the Rockies, Dickerson broke for home when center fielder Carlos Gomez’s throw went wide of third base -- pitcher Francisco Rodriguez had turned his ankle and didn’t back up the play -- but stumbled and was thrown out. Wilin Rosario followed with a homer, but the Rockies lost 6-5 to the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept the three-game series.

Since left fielder Carlos Gonzalez went on the disabled list June 4 with an inflamed left index finger that ultimately required surgery, Dickerson has taken advantage of the opportunity to play regularly in left field.

In 15 games since June 4, Dickerson has hit .361 (22-for-61) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored. Overall in 53 games this season, Dickerson is hitting .351 (52-for-148) with 11 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 29 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He has a .410 on-base percentage and a .669 slugging percentage.

”Sometimes he’s probably tough to approach for the opposing pitchers, because he will go outside the strike zone and barrel balls up,“ manager Walt Weiss said. ”When a guy can barrel balls up that aren’t strikes, it’s tough to pitch to him. You either got to bounce it -- and I’ve even seen him hit a double on a bounce -- or throw it way high. It makes it difficult because he can get the barrel on just about anything.

“He comes out guns a blazing every day. That’s a good thing. He’s extremely confident, at the same time, very quiet. There’s no arrogant at all. But he doesn’t care who’s on the mound, doesn’t care how many Cy Youngs the guy has won. Means nothing to him. He’ll step in the box and he expects to beat that guy.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-39

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-5, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Michael McKenry will go on the bereavement list Monday, meaning he will be gone from the team for three to seven days. C Jackson Williams was with the Rockies on Sunday but will be added to the roster on Monday. The Rockies signed Williams, 28, to a minor league contract in the offseason. In 41 games at Triple-A Colorado Springs, Williams is hitting .262 with two homers and 21 RBIs. He began his career in the San Francisco organization in 2007 after being selected 43rd overall in the draft that year and is awaiting his major league debut after playing 632 games in the minors, including 310 at the Triple-A level in five seasons.

--RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings Sunday. He relieved starter Tyler Matzek with one out in the fifth and the bases loaded and got Jean Segura to foul out and retired Kyle Lohse on a grounder. Scahill was with the Rockies in 2012 and 2013, making a total of 29 relief appearances and going 1-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 12 walks and 24 strikeouts in 42 innings. At Colorado Springs this season, Scahill, 27, is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 24 games with 11 walks and 30 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.

--RHP Wilton Lopez, who has spent most of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs after starting it with the Rockies, was in Denver on Saturday. Since RHP Rob Scahill had thrown 36 pitches in three innings for Colorado Springs on Thursday, he was unavailable Saturday. So the Rockies brought Lopez to Denver on Saturday and announced they were selecting his contract and adding him to the roster only to find out that couldn’t happen. Lopez had been designated for assignment on June 9 but with a $2.2 million contract and his ineffective performance, he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Colorado Springs. But since Lopez had not been there 10 days since his outright assignment, he was not eligible to have his contract selected by the Rockies and be added to their roster.

--RHP Christian Bergman is scheduled to start Wednesday against St. Louis but whether he does is uncertain. In his last start Friday, Bergman was hit on the base of his left hand/wrist area with a line drive. The swelling has continued to diminish daily, but trainer Keith Dugger said there is still concern about Bergman because “he can’t close his hand.” After being struck with a line drive off the bat of Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, Bergman underwent X-rays that were negative. He will undergo an MRI on Monday.

--C Wilin Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. He tied his career high with four hits, something he has done three times and last accomplished on Aug. 30, 2013 against Cincinnati. In 12 career games against Milwaukee, Rosario has hit safely in 11 of them, going 21-for-45 (.467) with five doubles, five homers, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a terrible pitch I threw. But in general, I‘m not getting away with anything. I‘m trying to attack, let them put it in play, but it’s just that they’re getting what they want with it when they put it in play, and I‘m not.” -- RHP Adam Ottavino, of the 2-2 slider that Lyle Overbay belted for the Brewers’ first pinch-hit homer of the season Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (left hand/wrist injury) was injured June 20. The swelling has continued to diminish daily, but trainer Keith Dugger said there is still concern about Bergman because “he can’t close his hand.” Bergman underwent X-rays that were negative. He will undergo an MRI on June 23.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes