Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will face some tough choices next month when he is the captain of the National League team in the Gillette Home Run Derby.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that Tulowitzki would guide the NL and Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista would captain the NL in the July 14 event at Target Field in Minneapolis, one day before the All-Star Game is played there.

”I was obviously excited,“ Tulowitzki said before the Rockies lost 8-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals. ”I’ve never participated in the Home Run Derby myself. I’ve watched a couple of them while I was at the All-Star Game. It’s something you dream of as a kid to participate in.

“To be the captain, I don’t know if that’s something I‘m looking forward to just because of how tough the decisions are going to be. You can’t put everyone that wants to participate on your team. So with that, you open yourself up (to criticism), but at the same time, I‘m honored to represent the National League and be the captain.”

The format will be altered this year with Tulowitzki and Bautista choosing four players to be on their teams, one more than past seasons. Also, the final round will feature a player from each league, which was not guaranteed in the past.

“I probably won’t be able to hit it as far as some of the guys that I pick,” Tulowitzki said. “That’s not necessarily my game. But I‘m looking forward to it, and that doesn’t mean I can’t go out there and do a good job.”

Some players declined to participate in the past Home Run Derbies for fear that trying to hit home runs would throw off their swing.

Tulowitzki said, “Some guys don’t like it, and some guys do and want to put on a show for the fans, such as myself.”

He said for players who participate in the Home Run Derby and have a poor second half, that event becomes a convenient excuse.

“Sometimes in (batting practice), I’ll go out there and try to hit home runs on every pitch. So that’s no different than being in a home run derby,” said Tulowitzki, who added that teammate Michael Cuddyer participated in the event last year and won the NL batting title.

Tulowitzki said he does not have to pick players who are on the NL All-Star team but is leaning toward doing so. However, he said if hears about someone who in batting practice “can hit it a long way and he’ll put on a show, then maybe I’ll go that route.”

Tulowitzki said Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the NL with 20 homers, two more than Tulowitzki, is on his list of players to consider along with Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tulowitzki also mentioned Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau, who spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins and has 12 homers and 51 RBIs this year.

“If he makes the (NL All-Star) team, going back to Minnesota, I think that would something that would be neat for him,” Tulowitzki said.

If Morneau isn’t named to the All-Star team, Tulowitzki still could bring him to Target Field to participate in the Home Run Derby.

“I could, but I have to talk to Justin to see if he’s interested,” Tulowitzki said. “For him to be in Minnesota, for what he’s done for that town for all those years, I think that’d be something cool.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-42

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-6, 3.56 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-6, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Michael McKenry went on the bereavement list Monday, and he will return to the roster Thursday in Milwaukee. McKenry began his second stint this season as the Rockies’ backup catcher on June 4 when he was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and Jordan Pacheco was designated for assignment. In 16 games, including 12 starts, McKenry is hitting .298 (14-for-47) with four doubles and four RBIs.

--C Jackson Williams had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs, and the Rockies added him to their roster to replace C Michael McKenry, who was placed on the bereavement list Monday and will miss three games. Williams, 28, was hitting .262 in 28 games at Colorado Springs with two homers and 21 RBIs. He has yet to appear in the major leagues but has played 632 games in the minors, including 310 in five seasons at the Triple-A level. He began his career in the San Francisco organization, and he signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in the offseason. “I‘m looking forward to seeing him,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He’s a very skilled defender. That’s his greatest strength. He had that reputation when we brought him into (major league) camp this spring and saw him catch this spring and was very impressed with him. He’s got a good feel for the game. This is his first time in the big leagues, but you wouldn’t think that. He carries himself like a guy that’s been in the league before.”

--RHP Christian Bergman expects to make his scheduled start Wednesday against St. Louis. However, as a precaution, the Rockies scratched Triple-A Colorado Springs LHP Yohan Flande from his scheduled start Monday. In Bergman’s last start, Friday against Milwaukee, the rookie was struck on the base of his left hand with a line drive hit by Aramis Ramirez. Bergman’s hand became very swollen, and he was unable to close the hand to catch a ball. Bergman said Sunday when he threw a bullpen session that he experienced a little pain when catching the ball, but he said the hand felt better Monday. As a precaution, Bergman underwent an MRI exam Monday, and more tests were scheduled. Manager Walt Weiss said Monday, “(Bergman) made a lot of improvement the last 24-48 hours.”

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin’s record fell to 1-6 as he allowed five runs in six innings on five hits, three walks and one hit batter against the Cardinals. Two of the batters Chacin walked ended up scoring, as did the batter he hit. The Rockies have lost eight of his 10 starts this season. The five earned runs Chacin allowed matched his career high in games when he pitched at least six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whenever you walk a lot of guys or don’t make good pitches, especially against a team like St. Louis, you’re going to pay for it. You have to make pitches and throw strikes to them to pitch good.” -- RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who walked three batters and hit another Monday in the Rockies’ 8-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (left hand/wrist injury) was injured June 20. He threw a bullpen session June 22, and he is expected to make his scheduled start June 25.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry (bereavement leave)

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes