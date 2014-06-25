Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Christian Bergman thought he was on track to make his scheduled start Wednesday, the fourth of his career.

The swelling had subsided in his left (non-pitching) hand -- he was struck in the base of the hand by a line drive hit Friday by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Aramis Ramirez -- and Bergman threw a bullpen session. However, an MRI exam detected a broken left trapezium bone, which is below the thumb on the palm side of the hand.

“It looked like Bergman’s hand was coming around, but it turns out he has a fracture in that hand,” manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Tuesday to end their seven-game losing streak. “So he will join the long list of pitchers, in particular, with broken hands. It’s been strange kind of epidemic around here.”

Bergman is the third Rockies pitcher to break a bone in his hand this season. Left-hander Brett Anderson broke his left index finger swinging a bat and making contact on April 12. Right-hander Jordan Lyles broke a bone in his left hand on a tag play at the plate on June 5.

Left-hander Yohan Flande, who is 2-9 with a 4.42 ERA in 14 games, 13 starts, this season for Triple-A Colorado Springs, will be added to the roster Wednesday. He will make his major league debut that day with a start in place of Bergman.

Bergman will be in a soft cast for six weeks. Trainer Keith Dugger said it would be at least 60 days before Bergman is done with a rehab assignment and ready to return.

“I still feel I could go out there and compete,” Bergman said, “but there’s a little knob that sticks off of it, and that’s where it’s broken. There’s a tendon that runs across that knob. If I were to do something funny and sever that tendon, that would be an even bigger problem.”

Bergman was encouraged when he was able to catch the ball Monday without problem, in particular the throws of fellow pitcher Boone Logan, whose ball moves quite a bit.

“I thought that was a pretty good test,” Bergman said.

Flande will be the 12th starting pitcher this season for the Rockies, who have used more starters than any other team in the majors. He began his professional career in 2006 and signed a minor league contract in the offseason after pitching in the Philadelphia and Atlanta organizations.

Flande pitched in five spring training games for the Rockies, allowing one run on six hits in six innings.

“He only made a few outings for us, but there’s some deception,” Weiss said. “He’s a bit of a left-handed slinger, and he has shown the ability to get ground balls. That’s what I remember about him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Marco Gonzales, major league debut) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau had a season-high six RBIs, one short of his career high, giving him 57 RBIs on the season. That is second in the National League, one behind the total of Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton. Morneau hit a three-run homer, his 13th of the season and third against a left-handed pitcher. He had just two homers off lefties last year, two in 2012 and one in 2011 -- the latter two years when he was recovering from the effects of two concussions.

--OF Drew Stubbs hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and the Rockies’ third pinch-hit homer this season. The others were hit by Brandon Barnes on June 5 against Arizona, an inside-the-park homer, and by Charlie Culberson, a walk-off homer against the New York Mets on May 3.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his 16th start and matched his season high for innings by throwing seven for the fourth time. This was his 14th career start without walking a batter and first since July 5, 2013, at Arizona. He gave up five runs, four earned, and won for the first time since May 27. De La Rosa entered the game 0-3 with an 8.20 ERA in his previous four starts.

--LHP Yohan Flande, who is 2-9 with a 4.42 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs, will start Wednesday for the Rockies in his major league debut. He is replacing RHP Christian Bergman (thumb).

--RHP Christian Bergman underwent an MRI exam Monday that detected a broken left trapezium, a bone at the base of his thumb. The injury occurred when he was hit with a line drive Friday off the bat of Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez. Bergman will be placed on the disabled list, and he will be in a soft cast for six weeks. Trainer Keith Dugger said it would be at least 60 days before Bergman is done with a rehab assignment and ready to return.

--C Jackson Williams is expected to make his major league debut Wednesday. That will likely be his final day with the Rockies before going back to Triple-A Colorado Springs, since C Michael McKenry is due back from a three-day bereavement leave Thursday. Williams, 27, has played has played 632 games in the minor leagues, including 310 at the Triple-A level over the past five seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an American League park, so they can take a few extra hitters, have that DH. You pay attention to it a little bit. It would be fun. Obviously it’s not going to make or break the season, but I would really love -- if I belong there, I would like the opportunity to go.” -- 1B Justin Morneau, on the possibility of being selected to play in the All-Star Game in Minnesota, where he spent the bulk of his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone at base of left thumb) will be placed on the disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry (bereavement leave)

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes