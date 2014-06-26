Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are trying to hold on until they get healthy. They finished a 1-5 homestand Wednesday with a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies, who are in third place, 11 games behind in the National League West, are 35-43.

They lost eight of their past nine games, 19 of their past 26 and 23 of their past 32 games.

Help is coming.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) and reliever Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) are likely to be back before the All-Star break. Starting pitchers Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger) and Jordan Lyles (fractured left hand) and left fielder Carlos Gonzalez (left index finger surgery) should be back soon after the All-Star break, followed not long thereafter by starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood (right flexor tendon strain).

”It could be a huge shot in the arm for us,“ Weiss said, referring to the return soon of those players. ”And that’s why this week, I reminded the guys how much time is left in the season -- we have a long way to go -- and why it’s so important to fight through the tough times.

“We got to look at it like we’re in the midst of a storm. We got to hunker down and fight through it and come out on the other side. Obviously win as many games as we can in the meantime, but there’s never a reason in this game not to keep fighting. But it could potentially be a huge boost to our club when we get an influx of our guys returning and a lot of them around the same time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 8-5, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Christian Bergman was placed on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21 with a fractured left trapezium, a bone located below the thumb at the base of the palm. The injury occurred when Bergman was hit with a line drive off the bat off Milwaukee’s Aramis Ramirez in the third inning Friday. The move made room on the 25- and 40-man rosters for LHP Yohan Flande, who made his major league debut and became the 12th pitcher to start this season for the Rockies after they selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--C Wilin Rosario started even though the Rockies played a day game after a night game. Typically in that situation, manager Walt Weiss will start a different catcher. But he said he stuck with Rosario because starting pitcher Yohan Flande, who made his major league debut, speaks little English. Like Rosario, Flande is from the Domincan Republic, so they can communicate in Spanish. Weiss said it’s important to have a player be as comfortable as possible in his major league debut. Hence, he started Rosario rather than Jackson Williams, who filled the back-up catcher role for the third and likely last day while C Mike McKenry finishes a bereavement leave. Williams, 27, has played 632 games in the minor leagues, including 310 at the Triple-A level, and is still waiting to make his major league debut.

--LHP Yohan Flande became the 12th pitcher to start for the Rockies this season, more than any other team. He is the fourth Rockie to make his debut as a starting pitcher this year, which is a club record. The others are Eddie Butler, Christian Bergman and Tyler Matzek.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 with a season-high three strikeouts. In the three-game series, Tulowitzki went 2-for-11 with six strikeouts. He has gone nine games without driving in a run, and during that span, he is hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Adam Ottavino gave up three hits and two runs in the eighth. He has been scored upon in six of his past eight games and seven of his past 10. During that 10-game stretch, Ottavino’s ERA has climbed from 2.10 to 4.63 as he has allowed 12 runs, all earned, and 21 hits in 9 1/3 innings for an 11.57 ERA with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Asked if he had answers for his recent slide, Ottavino said: “I got nothing because really I‘m not walking people. I‘m striking people out. I know my slider’s still sliding. I‘m throwing harder if anything than I was at the beginning of the year and last season. Throwing good pitches, it’s just that I can’t get them to hit it at anybody.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t have any answers for today. I feel horrible that I gave it up. I thought I made good pitches and they found holes.” -- Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino after a 9-6 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone at base of left thumb) will be placed on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

RHP Christian Bergman

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry (bereavement leave)

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes