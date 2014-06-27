Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Catcher Wilin Rosario is day-to-day after lower back tightness forced him from the Rockies game Thursday at Milwaukee in the seventh inning.

Rosario, who hit .292 this season, has struggled to get into a groove in this, his fourth season, due in large part to a series of nagging injuries.

He was slowed by a sore left hand in April then landed on the disabled list in May with a viral infection that held him out of 12 games.

Manager Walt Weiss is hoping that Rosario’s back problem isn’t anything too serious.

“We’ll check him out tomorrow,” Weiss said. “It doesn’t seem like its too serious but it was bugging him pretty good.”

In 53 games this season, Rosario is batting .246 with eight home runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-2, 5.19 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 9-2, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Ryan Wheeler hit his first career grand slam Thursday in the fourth inning off Brewers right-hander Wily Perala. Wheeler was 2-for-13 at the plate in his previous nine games.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki scored on 3B Ryan Wheeler’s fourth-inning grand slam, giving him an MLB-best 61 runs scored on the season. Tulowitzki finished with two hits and remains atop all of baseball with a .352 average.

--RHP Rob Scahill made his second appearance of the season Thursday and pitched two innings against the Brewers at Miller Park, walking two and recorded a strikeout. Both of his appearances this season have come against Milwaukee.

--OF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-5 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. During that stretch, Blackmon is 12-for-38 at the plate (.316) with three doubles.

--C Wilin Rosario left the Rockies’ game Thursday at Milwaukee in the seventh inning due to tightness in his lower back. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario will be examined again Friday and is considered day-to-day. Rosario is batting .246 this season with eight home runs.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) gave up two hits -- including a home run -- but reported no physical problems after throwing 22 pitches in his first rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. Logan has been on the disabled list -- his second sting this season -- since June 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities late. Smith did a good job coming in and getting out of a jam right there. He pitched us tough that inning.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss on Brewers LHP Will Smith in a 7-4 loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry (bereavement leave)

Jackson Williams

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes