Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Third baseman Nolan Arenado took live batting practice Friday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Colorado Springs but manager Walt Weiss didn’t know when he would be back with the big league club.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too terribly long,” Weiss said Friday in Milwaukee. “Nolan’s going to be champing at the bit to get back here. A lot of these things you’ve got to play by ear, the rehab assignments, coming back from an injury. We’ll see how he responds and how he’s playing. Obviously we want to get him back here as soon as possible.”

Arenado, the reigning NL gold glove winner, has been out since May 24, when he fractured the middle finger on his left hand.

He was hitting .305 with six home runs at the time of the injury.

Colorado has gone 9-23 without him in the lineup.

RECORD: 35-45

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-6, 4.84 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-5, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Charlie Blackmon went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday, snapping his eight-game hitting streak. Blackmon went 12-for-38 at the plate with three doubles during his streak.

--OF Corey Dickerson went 0-for-3 Friday, snapping his seven game hitting streak. Dickerson was 14-for-29 at the plate and scored nine runs during his streak. He’s batting .361 in the month of June.

--LHP Rex Brothers made his team-leading 40th appearance of the season Friday at Milwaukee. Brothers worked one-third of an inning and finished with a walk and a strikeout. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last five appearances.

--C Wilin Rosario was not in the lineup Friday at Milwaukee but was available to pinch-hit if needed. Rosario left the Rockies’ game Thursday at Milwaukee early with tightness in his lower back and is considered day-to-day.

--3B Nolan Arenado took live batting practice Friday for the first time since fractured his finger May 24 and will start a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good against an all right-handed lineup that’s very good. They’re a tough assignment for a left-handed pitcher. It’s very encouraging. He’s a guy who can help us move forward here.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Tyler Matzek, who held Milwaukee to a run and five hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery. He took live batting practice June 27 for the first time and will start a rehab assignment June 29 with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes