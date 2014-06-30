Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- After getting two hits Saturday in his first minor league rehab appearance, third baseman Nolan Arenado was optimistic that he’d be back with the Rockies sometime this week, perhaps as early Monday, when they open a three-game series in Washington.

Colorado manager Walt Weiss would like that too, but isn’t going to rush things.

“If he gets two hits and two RBIs every night on his rehab assignment, I’ll push for it,” Weiss said before his team beat Milwaukee, 10-4, Sunday afternoon.

Arenado went hitless in four trips and struck out once Sunday but all reports have been encouraging on the gold-glove winning third baseman so far.

“We got a good report on Nolan,” Weiss said. “He looked really good, a couple of hits, a couple of RBIs. You never know how a guy is going to show up after missing that much time, but he showed up really good last night.”

Arenado has been out since May 25 when he fractured his left middle finger sliding into second in a 3-2 Colorado loss at Atlanta.

Since he’s been out of the lineup, Colorado is 10-24.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-0, 7.20 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 5-4, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw two wild pitches and hit a batter but held Milwaukee to four runs on four hits over six innings to earn his eighth victory of the season.

--INF Charlie Culberson snapped a four-game, 0-for-7 skid with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday at Milwaukee. Culberson is batting .193 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 52 games.

--2B D.J. LeMahieu extended his hitting streak with a 2-for-5 effort Sunday at Milwaukee. LeMahieu is 9-for-19 during that stretch and 13-for-33 over his last nine games.

--3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday in a minor league rehab appearance with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arenado was 2-for-4 Saturday in his first rehab appearance and is hoping to be back with the Rockies sometime next week. He has been out since May 25, when he broke a finger on his left hand.

--CF Drew Stubbs got the day off Sunday but is expected to see more action in center field for the time being. Since May 1, Stubbs is batting .316 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 17 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a good job today. He had to labor through a couple innings, but did a nice job for us. We needed a lift today and he got us through six and put us in a position.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who held Milwaukee to four runs on four hits with four strikeouts in Sunday’s win over the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery. He took live batting practice June 27 for the first time and started a rehab assignment June 28 with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arenado is optimistic that he will be back with the Rockies the week of June 30.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes