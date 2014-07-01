Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Rockies began a three-game series in Washington on Monday and are slated to start three pitchers with a combined seven major league starts in the series heading into the week.

Lefty Yohan Flande made his second big-league start Monday, lefty Christian Friedrich was scheduled to make his third start Tuesday and lefty Tyler Matzek will make his fifth start on Wednesday. Flande was tagged with the loss Monday.

For comparison, the three starters in the Washington series (Jordan Zimmermann, Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister) have made 43 starts this season through Sunday and 361 starts in their career.

Colorado manager Walt Weiss said after Monday’s loss that the Rockies have a tough assignment against the Washington pitchers. But he also knows many of his young pitchers can only get better with time.

“They have all made a case for being in the rotation,” said manager Walt Weiss of his young pitchers. “Our pitching depth has been tested.”

Friedrich was a first-round pick of the Rockies in 2008 out of an Illinois high school and made his big league debut in 2012 with 16 games out of the bullpen. He made four starts at Triple-A Colorado Springs last year before he missed the rest of the season with back inflammation.

Matzek was a first-round pick of the Rockies in 2009 out of a California high school. He spent all of 2013 at Double-A Tulsa and was invited to his first spring training this year with the Rockies.

Colorado will have an all-lefty rotation as Franklin Morales will get the start on Thursday for righty Jhoulys Chacin, who went on the 15-day DL Monday with right shoulder inflammation.

“I don’t know if I have seen that,” Weiss said of an all-lefty rotation.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Christian Friedrich, 0-2, 8.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-6, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande got the start on Monday against the host Nationals. In his second big league start and game, he was tagged with the loss as he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. “He threw the ball well in his second big league start,” said manager Walt Weiss.

--LHP Christian Friedrich will start on Tuesday at Washington. He is 5-10 in his career and 0-1 against the Nationals.

--1B Justin Morneau had three hits on Monday against the Nationals. But his hits went to waste as he did not score or drive in a run.

--RHP Rob Scahill was not tagged with the loss but he gave up a bases-loaded double to Ian Desmond in the sixth as Washington took a 5-2 lead. He gave up three hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30. He has a 1-7 record and a 5.40 ERA this year.

--OF Corey Dickerson (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup June 30 and is day-to-day. “He is kind of nicked up,” said manager Walt Weiss.

--RHP Chad Bettis was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was placed on the 15-day DL Monday. Bettis is 0-1 in 14.1 innings pitched with Colorado this year with a 10.05 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is a really good pitcher. We saw him here last year. I thought we approached him pretty well. We put some pretty good at-bats against him.” -- Colorado manager Walt Weiss, of Washington pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, who allowed two runs on seven hits to beat the Rockies Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. As of June 30, Logan was getting closer to returning to the Rockies, according to manager Walt Weiss.

--OF Corey Dickerson (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup June 30 and is day-to-day. “He is kind of nicked up,” said manager Walt Weiss.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment June 28 with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Arenado is optimistic that he will be back with the Rockies the week of June 30-July 6.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes