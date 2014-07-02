Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Last year, Colorado outfielder Corey Dickerson made his major league debut on June 22 at Nationals Park and he had two hits in four at-bats after getting called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Dickerson just marked his first year anniversary in The Show and on Monday, he returned to Washington, where he had family in the stands for his first big league game. “It has been a blessing and great experience,” Dickerson said Tuesday of his first year in the majors. “I think I have learned a lot.”

Dickerson hit .263 in 194 at-bats at the big league level last season with the Rockies.

He was hitting .339 in his first 62 games in 180 at-bats this season for Colorado. Dickerson was held out of the starting lineup on Monday after his hamstring cramped up this past weekend in Milwaukee.

He was part of a double switch in the sixth inning Monday against the Nationals and ended the night 1-for-2.

Dickerson was in the starting lineup on Tuesday against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg and was 0-for-3 as the leadoff hitter.

The Mississippi native said he has learned a lot from Colorado veterans such as Mike Cuddyer, Troy Tulowitzki and Justin Morneau.

“Just watch Cutty, the way he plays the game is the right way to play it,” Dickerson said. “The work ethic of Tulo and watching Morneau and how he prepares. You can take something beneficial from each one and it can help you.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-2, 4.24 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 6-2, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek will start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Nationals. He is 1-2 in his career and it will be his first start against the Nationals.

--LHP Christian Friedrich got the start on Tuesday at Washington. He gave up three runs in the first inning and was charged with the loss as he allowed five hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. “We are not going to make any decisions right now,” manager Walt Weiss said of Friedrich’s spot in the rotation. “A lot of deep counts. That made it tough (in his outing against the Nationals).”

--1B Justin Morneau had three hits on Monday against the Nationals and he singled in his first at-bat Tuesday. He was retired in his next two at-bats and is now hitting .313.

--OF Corey Dickerson was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after he did not start Monday. He was hitless in three at-bats as his average fell to .339.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki did not start Tuesday as he was given a night off, according to manager Walt Weiss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are not going to make any decisions right now. A lot of deep counts. That made it tough.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Christian Friedrich’s spot in the rotation.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He is slated to pitch for Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2.

--OF Corey Dickerson (hamstring) was held out of the starting lineup June 30, though he appeared as a sub. He returned to the lineup July 1.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment June 28 with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He played June 30 and July 1 with Colorado Springs.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. As of June 30, Logan was getting closer to returning to the Rockies, according to manager Walt Weiss.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes