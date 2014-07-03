Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Colorado Rockies, with injuries and poor performances, are getting desperate for pitching. And that mostly includes starting pitching. Colorado entered play Wednesday with a team ERA of 4.99, the worst in the National League, and used 12 starting pitchers this year.

Colorado made a trade Wednesday that involved two current minor league players. But the player that the Rockies acquired -- pitcher Jair Jurrjens -- has extensive major league experience as a starting pitcher.

Jurrjens came up through the Detroit farm system and made his big league debut with the Tigers in 2007.

He was part of the Atlanta Braves’ rotation from 2008-12 and led the league in starts with 34 in 2009 when he won a career-high 14 games. He also won 13 games in 2011.

Jurrjens was then picked up by the Baltimore Orioles before the 2013 season. The right-hander pitched in two games for the Orioles last season and was with the Cincinnati Reds’ farm system when he was traded Wednesday to the Rockies for Double-A first baseman Harold Riggins, who was hitting .263 with seven homers and 25 RBIs for Tulsa in the Texas League.

Jurrjens is slated to report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is 53-37 with an ERA of 3.63 in his major league career.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 4-4, 5.75 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 10-4, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek got the start on Wednesday in the series finale against the Nationals. He was not involved in the decision as he was lifted with one out in the seventh with the score 3-3. “He was about at his ceiling” after throwing 95 pitches, manager Walt Weiss said of Matzek.

--LHP Franklin Morales will start on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. He is 17-22 in his career with an ERA of 4.68.

--1B Justin Morneau had three hits Monday against the Nationals and had two more Wednesday to finish with six hits in the series. But most of hits in the series went to waste -- once again Wednesday he did not score or drive in a run.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki did not start Tuesday as he was given a night off, according to manager Walt Weiss. He was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and helped make two double days in the first two innings. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu flipped him the ball with his glove and Tulowitzki turned and threw the ball to first for a highlight-reel double play. “One of the best double plays I have seen this year,” said Weiss, a former major league shortstop.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a breaking ball. Desi got the barrel on it. Those are the ones we have to put away.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss on the homer by Nationals SS Ian Desmond in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He pitched for Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2.

--3B Nolan Arenado (left middle finger mallet fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He was examined by a hand specialist in Cleveland on May 30, and it was decided he would not need surgery. He began a rehab assignment June 28 with Triple-A Colorado Springs and should come off the DL on July 3.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. As of June 30, Logan was getting closer to returning to the Rockies, according to manager Walt Weiss.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Christian Friedrich

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Franklin Morales

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes