Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies welcomed back third baseman Nolan Arenado, who missed 37 games due to a left middle finger mallet fracture that he suffered on a head-first slide May 23 at Atlanta. The Rockies went 10-27 in his absence, a record that also reflects a slew of injuries to starting pitchers and a resulting thin rotation.

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki said of Arenado, who was activated before the Rockies’ 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thurday, “More than anything, he just gives some energy to the team. Something different from the people we’ve been running out there. Defensively, he’s one of the best in the league, if not the best defensive third baseman. More so than putting pressure on him, though, to come back and try to turn this thing around, bottom line is pitching needs to be better. One guy can’t win this thing. Just because you get one guy is back, it doesn’t mean everything is fixed. That’s not how it works.”

Before he was injured, Arenado, the reigning NL Gold Glove third baseman, seemed headed for his first All-Star Game appearance. He had a franchise-record 28-game hitting streak and in his first 49 games, Arenado hit .305 with six homers and 28 RBIs.

“He was having a great first half before he got hurt,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He brings a lot to our club on both sides of the ball, so it’ll be good to see him running around out there again.”

Arenado went 0-for-4 and failed to hit the ball out of the infield. On his final at-bat, he struck out to end the eighth against Zack Greinke on a high fastball with the game tied at 2 and runners on first and third.

“He left me a couple pitches to hit and I missed them. When they make mistakes, you got to take advantage and I didn‘t,” said Arenado, who when referring to the pitch he missed added, “It was a total ball. I got a little overly anxious. I knew he was coming around middle-in and I just over swung a little bit. Bad pitch to swing at.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 9-2, 2.04 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jair Jurrjens, 2014 debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nolan Arenado was activated after missing 37 games due to a left middle finger mallet fracture. The Rockies, who had a host of pitching injuries occur after Arenado was hurt sliding head-first on May 23 at Atlanta, went 10-27 in Arenado’s absence.

--LHP Christian Friedrich was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for 3B Nolan Arenado, who was activated from the disabled list. Recalled on June 21, Friedrich went 0-3 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts, the last on Tuesday at Washington where he gave up five hits, four walks and five runs in 3 1/3 innings and needed 84 pitches to get those 10 outs. During his brief stay with the Rockies, Friedrich, 27, who was the 25th overall pick in the 2008 draft, too often was unable to throw a first-pitch strike and get himself into favorable counts.

--RHP Jair Jurrjens will make his Rockies debut and start Friday against the Dodgers. The Rockies acquired Jurrjens on Wednesday from the Cincinnati Reds for 1B Harold Riggins. Jurrjens, 28, has pitched in seven major league seasons for Detroit (2007), Atlanta (2008-2012) and Baltimore (2013) with a lifetime record of 53-37 and a 3.63 ERA in 128 games, 126 starts. This season, Jurrjens went 2-3 with a 4.46 in six starts for Triple-A Louisville. He last pitched June 28 will be facing the Dodgers with one extra day of rest. Riggins, 24, was drafted in the seventh round in 2011 out of North Carolina State. This season at Tulsa, Riggins hit .263 in 58 games with seven homers and 25 RBI and 79 strikeouts in 179 at-bats.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a tumor removed from his left index finger June 10 and last played on June 3, took batting practice in the indoor cage. The Rockies did not hit on the field but will do so Friday with Gonzalez expected to participate. After that, he will take live batting practice against a pitcher and go out on a rehab assignment. If all goes well, Gonzalez could return to the Rockies next weekend when they host Minnesota in the final series before the All-Star break.

--LHP Franklin Morales, taking the turn of injured Jhoulys Chacin, made his first start since May 31 and gave up two runs, one earned on four hits and two walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He threw 60 of 89 pitches for strikes while allowing two or fewer runs for the third time as a starter this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You got to play a clean games against the good clubs. It takes a real clean game to win. We didn’t play quite well enough.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss after a 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. As of June 30, Logan was getting closer to returning to the Rockies, according to manager Walt Weiss.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jair Jurrjens

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Rob Scahill

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes