Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki did not play Friday in the Rockies’ 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He felt tightness in his right groin Thursday after running out an infield single in the sixth inning but stayed in the game.

Manager Walt Weiss said Tulowitzki is day-to-day and could be out for a few more days but didn’t see Tulowitzki having to go on the disabled list.

Weiss has been careful to give Tulowitzki planned days off this season to keep his legs fresh. The latest such day was Tuesday in Washington.

“My groin was a little tight when I woke up this morning,” Tulowitzki said. “This is the smart thing to do. Sometimes, like when I sat out a game in Washington, that’s a planned day off; it’s on the calendar. This is different, but I want to be smart about this.”

Weiss said Tulowitzki convinced him he could stay in the game for the final three innings Thursday but was reasonably certain Tulowitzki would not be in the lineup Friday.

“I didn’t think he’d be in there today, after last night,” Weiss said. “So really not much of a decision we made today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-51

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-4, 3.57 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 8-6, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jair Jurrjens had his contract purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He never pitched there after the Rockies acquired him Wednesday from Cincinnati in a trade for Double-A Tulsa 1B Harold Riggins. Jurrjens is the 13th different starting pitcher for the Rockies this season, the most used by any club in the majors. Texas is second with 11. The Rockies’ franchise record for starting pitchers used in a season is 15 in 1993, their inaugural season. Jurrjens gave up a career-high 12 hits and eight runs, which matched his career high, in 4 2/3 innings, including a two-run homer to Yasiel Puig in a three-run first and a three-run homer to Scott Van Slyke in a five-run fifth. After the game, Jurrjens experienced breathing problems and was taken to a hospital for tests.

--RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Jair Jurrjens. After being recalled from Triple-A on June 22, Scahill pitched in three games for the Rockies and had no record with a 6.75 ERA, allowing three hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts. In his three outings, Scahill inherited seven runners, three of whom scored. Scahill has appeared in 32 major league games, all with the Rockies, and is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA (47 1/3 innings, 24 earned runs) with 16 walks and 26 strikeouts.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jair Jurrjens, who made his Rockies debut. Chacin had been placed on the 15-day disabled list June 30, retroactive to June 29. He has a frayed rotator cuff and, at this time, does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. The Rockies, in addition to having Dr. Thomas Noonan, their team orthopedist, examine Chacin, consulted with noted orthopedic surgeon James Andrews. He examined the tests done on Chacin and concurred that he does not now need surgery. It is encouraging that Chacin has no pain in his shoulder. The best-case scenario is that Chacin could return in September. He missed the first month of the season due to a shoulder strain and went 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts. The last one was June 28 at Milwaukee, where he gave up 11 hits and seven runs in 5 2/3 innings. After that 7-4 loss, Chacin said, “I don’t really don’t know what’s wrong with my arm. I can’t get strong. Even if I throw extra hard, I can get one (pitch), but then I can’t throw the next one hard.”

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation), who has been on the disabled list retroactive to June 5, will likely be activated Sunday. He made rehab appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26 and June 29 and then pitched in back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “If I used him back-to-back days, tonight and tomorrow, that would be four out of five days (pitching). So, this ensures that when he comes back, he’s ready to go back-to-back days, if necessary.”

--2B DJ LeMahieu had one of the Rockies’ two hits. Both were singles, and LeMahieu’s in the third inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games. It is his second career hitting streak of at least 10 games; he had a 14-game hitting streak from Aug. 26-Sept. 14, 2013. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .395 (15-for-38) with a double, home run, five RBIs and five runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At this point, we’re just tired of getting kicked around. But it’s up to us to do something about it. The guys show up and compete well every day, but it’s time to turn it around.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30. He was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. He made rehab appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26 and June 29 and then pitched in back-to-back games on July 1 and July 2. He will likely be activated July 6.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. The tumor is expected to be benign. There is no timetable for Gonzalez’s return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jair Jurrjens

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

RHP Chad Bettis

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

INF Ryan Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes