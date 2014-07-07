Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Outfielder Charlie Blackmon wasn’t sure he would make the Rockies out of spring training. On Sunday, he learned he had been selected to the National League All-Star team. He seized the opportunity to become the team’s leadoff hitter and is batting .291 in 87 games with 12 homers, 47 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Manager Walt Weiss said, “I‘m ecstatic for Charlie. It’s a great story -- his background as a pitcher, converted late in college to an outfielder and fighting through some injuries early in his major league career.”

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was voted to start at shortstop for the NL in the All-Star Game that will be played July 15 at Target Field in Minneapolis. He is hitting .350 in 83 games with 18 homers and 47 RBIs.

First baseman Justin Morneau, who spent the bulk of his career playing for the Twins, could return to Minnesota for the All-Star Game if he wins the voting by fans for the 34th and final roster spot. Other candidates for that spot include third baseman Casey McGehee (Miami), second baseman Anthony Rendon (Washington), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (Cubs) and outfielder Justin Upton (Braves).

Blackmon said, “When we had initially found out that Troy and I had made it, I felt like I‘m really not going to be able to enjoy it until Morneau makes the team. You look at what he’s done this year and the production he has had and the bounce-back year he has had, not to mention what he brings in leadership to the clubhouse. He’s really a player who I believe deserves to be there for a lot of reasons.”

Morneau is hitting .316 in 84 games with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs.

As captain of the NL Home Run Derby team, which will be announced Tuesday, Tulowitzki gets to choose where a charitable donation will be made. Like his boyhood idol Derek Jeter, Tulowitzki wears No. 2. And in honor of Jeter, Tulowitzki said the charitable donation will be made to Jeter’s Turn2 Foundation.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 6-9, 3.87 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-2, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, making him eligible to return July 21 when the Rockies play their fourth game after the All-Star break. He injured his left knee Saturday covering the plate in the seventh when catcher Wilin Rosario was charged with a passed ball. The injury occurred with Hanley Ramirez batting. Masset’s knee buckled before he reached home plate and again after Rosario retrieved the ball and threw it past Masset. His injury is not believed to be serious, but the Rockies couldn’t afford to have him sit for two or three days and be short a reliever in their bullpen. Masset is the third pitcher in the past two seasons to suffer an injury on a play at the plate with Rosario catching. On June 4, Jordan Lyles suffered a broken left (non-pitching) hand when he went to cover the plate on a wild pitch and Arizona’s sliding Martin Prado turned Lyles’ hand. On July 7, 2013 at Arizona, Roy Oswalt suffered a hamstring strain covering home plate on a wild pitch.

--RHP Brooks Brown had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. The 29-year-old Brown signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in November and this season is 1-0 with six saves and a 4.35 ERA in 31 appearances with 16 walks and 35 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Brown has been in the Arizona, Detroit and Pittsburgh organizations before signing with Colorado. He has pitched in 233 games, including 139 starts, in nine seasons in the minors and made his major league debut Sunday when he relieved starter Yohan Flande in the fifth with one out and the bases loaded and the Dodgers leading 3-0. Brown gave up a run-scoring infield single when the Dodgers successfully challenged a play at the plate and hit a batter to force in a run but ended up pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings. “It was rewarding,” Brown said of his big league debut. “Man, it’s more (a feeling of) deserving after nine years than it would’ve been if I went straight up to the big leagues somehow. It made me work for it and made me appreciate my time down there. It taught me hard work and perseverance. Obviously, I was nervous; it’s what keeps you playing. I was more anxious to finally be here and go out and do what I’ve done my whole life. I‘m glad I got it in, and now I’ll get more comfortable the more times I get out there.”

--RHP Raul Fernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Brooks Brown. Fernandez, 24, was placed on the 40-man roster for the first time in November. He began this season as the closer at Class A Modesto but lost that job. In 29 relief appearances for Modesto, Fernandez is 0-1 with seven saves and a 7.00 ERA (27 innings, 21 earned runs) with 15 walks and 20 strikeouts. Fernandez began his career as a catcher in 2008 in the Dominican Summer League but began pitching the following season in the DSL.

--LHP Chris Capuano made his debut in the Rockies organization on Saturday night for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He started at Omaha and allowed two hits in four scoreless innings with no walks and two strikeouts, throwing Capuano, who turns 36 next month, had been designated for assignment and then released Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox after going 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 games. In addition to Boston, Capuano has pitched for Arizona, Milwaukee, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s 74-84 with a 4.28 ERA in 266 career games, including 209 starts.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, took batting practice for the second straight day and left for Round Rock, Texas, where he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Rockies trainer Keith Dugger said Gonzalez will do his typical pre-game activities Monday, and if he checks out, he will play. With the Rockies off Thursday, Gonzalez is likely to play in three games with Colorado Springs and then re-join the Rockies on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Up until that point, he was pretty much cruising.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Yohan Flande, who held the Dodgers scoreless for four innings but didn’t make it out of the fifth when they erupted for five runs and sent 11 batters to the plate Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small benign tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. He took batting practice for the second straight day July 6 and left for Round Rock, Texas, where he was expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gonzalez is likely to play in three games with Colorado Springs and then re-join the Rockies on July 11.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30. He was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation.

--LHP Boone Logan (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. An MRI found no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26. He made rehab appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 26 and June 29 and then pitched in back-to-back games on July 1 and July 2. He was activated July 5.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jair Jurrjens

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Boone Logan

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes