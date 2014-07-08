Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies are unsure when they will see Jhoulys Chacin on the pitcher’s mound again.

The right-hander will undergo a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection Tuesday. Chacin does not need surgery on his ailing right shoulder but will rest four to six weeks, and if his shoulder feels well at that point, he would begin throwing.

Chacin went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list July 4. In all likelihood, Chacin will not have enough time to build up arm strength and pitch again this season.

He has a strained rotator cuff and a frayed labrum. The decision that Chacin does not need surgery was made after Rockies team orthopedist Thomas Noonan and trainer Keith Dugger had the results of Chacin’s MRI exam sent to noted orthopedist James Andrews, and the three of them consulted about Chacin’s injury.

Chacin began the season on the disabled list and didn’t make his 2014 debut until May 4 after he was shut down in spring training before throwing a bullpen session. He felt better after several weeks of rest, and he believes a longer period without throwing will help his shoulder heal.

”Getting the PRP and strengthening and all that will help me to get better and get strong,“ Chacin said Monday before the Rockies lost 6-1 to the San Diego Padres. ”To not have the surgery was the best option. That surgery is really a tough surgery, so you just want to think about the future. I‘m pretty happy with what we decided.

“I think with rest, I‘m going to feel better. I had a little bit of rest in spring training. It was only two or three weeks, but I started feeling better. So now with four to six weeks without throwing, maybe I’ll be strong and feel better (to the point of fully healing).”

Chacin is 1-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts. Dugger said the fact Chacin felt no pain while pitching is a good sign he can avoid surgery. The condition of the rotator cuff caused Chacin’s fastball velocity to drop from 91-93 mph to 86-88 mph. Chacin was able to reach the low 90s with an occasional pitch but not reach that level on his next few pitches.

His games followed a predictable pattern where Chacin would have trouble loosening up at the beginning.

Chacin is fortunate that the fraying to his labrum was not enough to dictate surgery, since the operation could sideline a pitcher for more than a season before he is able to return to the mound, and even then, the shoulder often never fully recovers.

”The cuff is beat up, bad,“ Dugger said. ”But you have a better chance of coming back from rehab and basically changing your daily routine to maintain your arm strength.

“He’s not in pain right now, so if you did a cuff surgery, the percentages are against you to come back as the type of pitcher you were. He might not be that guy that can throw 93-95 (mph), but you look at guys whose velocities drop but yet can keep that routine and that strength and that pace.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 7-8, 2.93 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 4-4, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, began what is expected will be a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He batted second, played right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Gonzalez played five innings in the field. He is likely to play in three games with Colorado Springs and then rejoin the Rockies on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

--LHP Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. He threw 77 pitches, 49 strikes, at Round Rock and gave up six hits and one run with one walk and four strikeouts. The Rockies will decide whether Anderson makes a third rehab start or returns to their rotation for his next outing. Assuming he has no atypical soreness Tuesday, it is likely that Anderson, who last pitched for the Rockies on April 12, will start for them this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

--OF Charlie Blackmon, who made the Rockies’ roster out of spring training for the first time in his career and got off to a torrid start, didn’t expect to be named to the National League All-Star team. “I didn’t play so well the last few weeks leading up (to the announcement of the All-Star rosters Sunday),” he said. “I just felt that would hurt me.” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Sunday that going to the All-Star Game can boost the confidence of a young player. “I hope so,” Blackmon said when told of Mattingly’s statement. “I think it’ll just really be a neat experience to get around that group of players where everybody’s an elite talent and not just talented but knows how to turn talent into production and success.”

--CF Drew Stubbs hit his eighth home run, giving him 15 extra-base hits this season at Coors Field. In 39 games there, he is hitting .370 (43-for-116) with nine doubles, three triples, six homers and 16 RBIs. He also has a .406 on-base percentage and a .612 slugging percentage at Coors Field. In 34 road games, Stubbs is hitting .206 (20-for-97) with four doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBIs with a .252 on-base percentage and a .330 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We can’t afford to lose series. We’ve got to start winning series. We’re getting some (injured) guys back, but bottom line is we have to start winning some series.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small benign tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 7. Gonzalez is likely to be activated July 11.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2 and July 7. He might be activated before the All-Star break.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jair Jurrjens

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Boone Logan

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes