Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, captain of the National League Home Run Derby team, announced three players on his five-man team that will compete at Minnesota on Monday, the day before the All-Star Game.

Tulowitkzi chose the Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig and the Cincinnati Reds’ Todd Frazier. The final member of the team will be selected Thursday, with one possibility being Justin Morneau, Tulowitzki’s Colorado teammate.

As the captain, Tulowitzki is the fifth member of the NL team.

“Bunch of guys with a lot of power,” Tulowitzki said of his team. “More than that, they’re good guys. I’ve got to know them throughout the years. Puig’s always been good to me. Stanton I’ve known. And Frazier, I know he has some experience in Williamsport, watching him in the Little League World Series. He has a flare for the dramatic. And his power is special as well.”

Tulowitzki, Stanton, Puig and Frazier are members of the NL All-Star team. Morneau could be. He began his career in Minnesota and played for the Twins from 2003-2013. Morneau is vying to make the NL team in fan voting that will determine the final roster spot for each league.

“Yeah, it’s a possibility,” Tulowitzki said before the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1, referring to Morneau being the fifth NL competitor in the Home Run Derby. “I think if he wins that final vote, there’s possibly a chance. It would make a good storyline -- he played for the Twins for all those years. So that would be cool. He’s definitely on the list if he makes the team. There are a couple of other guys who’ve lobbied as well, who would be good choices.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 3-11, 4.96 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jair Jurrjens, 0-1, 15.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Corey Dickerson fell on his left wrist while unsuccessfully trying to make a tumbling catch with two outs in the ninth. Trainer Keith Dugger and manager Walt Weiss went out to see Dickerson, who stayed in the game. X-rays on the wrist were negative. Dickerson said his wrist, which was bandaged, was sore, but his strength checked out fine and he was not in pain.

--OF/1B Kyle Parker was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to begin his second stint with the Rockies. He was recalled June 16 and optioned back to Colorado Springs five days later after going hitless in six at-bats with four strikeouts in four games, including one start. A former Clemson quarterback, Parker, 24, was the 26th overall pick in the 2010 draft. At Colorado Springs this season, Parker is hitting .292 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs in 83 games.

--LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he began the season before the Rockies selected his contract June 25 and he made his major league debut. In three starts for the Rockies, Flande went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA. Flande pitched five, 5 1/3 and 4 1/3 innings in his starts. He pitched well at the outset of his games before faltering, as he did Sunday against the Dodgers. In that outing, Flande pitched four scoreless innings, getting nine outs on ground balls, but wasn’t able to escape the fifth, when he gave up five runs. Flande, 28, might be better suited for the bullpen, but Rockies manager Walt Weiss said, “We talked about the possibility of maybe him fitting in the bullpen in the future, but tough to turn away starting pitching. Everyone’s looking for more starters. We feel we got a pretty good starter in Flande, and we got to see that. He has been somewhat of a pleasant surprise. To be honest with you, as we sat there in spring training, we probably weren’t planning on Flande being in our rotation at this point in the season. He showed a lot of poise, showed the ability to sink the ball and get through a lineup a few times.”

--LHP Brett Anderson (fractured left index finger) will return to Denver on Wednesday and be re-evaluated after making his second rehab start Monday for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is expected to return to the major league rotation Sunday when the Rockies play the Minnesota Twins in the final game before the All-Star break. Anderson was injured in his third start of the season April 12 and is on the 60-day disabled list. The Rockies optioned LHP Yohan Flande on Tuesday to Colorado Springs, and Anderson will take his place in the rotation. Flande was scheduled to pitch Saturday, but LHP Tyler Matzek will pitch that day on regular rest. LHP Jorge De La Rosa will pitch Friday against Minnesota with one additional day of rest since the Rockies are off Thursday.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right shoulder inflammation) threw 58 pitches in a three-inning simulated game. If he checks out fine Wednesday, Butler could be sent out to begin a rehab assignment. Butler has a tendency to develop a blood blister near the fingernail of his middle finger from throwing his slider and curveball. The finger was fine, he said, until his final slider near the end of his outing, when Butler said he felt the blister.

--RF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third that gave the Rockies a 2-1 win over the Padres. Blackmon had gone 90 at-bats without a home run since he last went deep on June 12 against Atlanta. The homer was the 13th of the season for Blackmon. All have come from the leadoff spot, the most in the majors. He also leads the majors with 45 RBIs from the leadoff spot. Blackmon led off the first with a double, giving him six multi-extra-base-hit games this season, tying for the team lead with SS Troy Tulowitzki and LF Corey Dickerson.

--OF Carlos Gonzalez, who had a benign tumor removed from his left index finger June 10, went 1-for-3 in his second rehab game for Triple-A Colorado Springs. Gonzalez batted second and played right field before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He is expected to play Wednesday for Colorado Springs and be activated by the Rockies, who are off Thursday, on Friday for their series with Minnesota leading into the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know he has a good slider. I was looking for a fastball, and that’s why I was kind of a little out in front, but I was able to stay on it. It wasn’t a bad pitch by any means.” -- RF Charlie Blackmon, who hit a two-run, third-inning homer of San Diego Padres RHP Tyson Ross to give the Rockies a 2-1 win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Corey Dickerson (sore left wrist) was hurt July 9 but stayed in the game.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small benign tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 7. Gonzalez is likely to be activated July 11.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2 and July 7. He might be activated before the All-Star break.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16. He threw a simulated game July 8, and he might begin a rehab assignment in mid-July.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

RHP Jair Jurrjens

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Boone Logan

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Charlie Blackmon

OF Brandon Barnes

OF/INF Kyle Parker