Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Carlos Gonzalez was activated before the game, played for the first time since June 3 and made his presence felt in the Rockies’ 6-2 win over the Twins.

He had gone on the disabled list June 4 with left index finger inflammation and on June 10 had a benign tumor removed from the finger on June 10. Gonzalez had played left field before going on the disabled list but played right field on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Colorado Springs and will be in right field for the foreseeable future.

Regular right fielder Michael Cuddyer is out until late August with a broken left shoulder socket. In Gonzalez’s absence, Corey Dickerson has played left field. Gonzalez has a much stronger arm than Dickerson.

Gonzalez displayed his arm in the third when, with the Rockies leading 3-1, he threw out Brian Dozier as he tried to go from first to third on Kendry Morales’ single.

“I was trying to make the guy run,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t charge the ball quick enough just to give him an opportunity to change his mentality. When the ball is hit hard, guys from first base are just going to slow down and stay on second base. But whenever they see somebody letting the ball get to him, they’re going to try to take advantage. It was a close play but I was able to make an accurate throw.”

Gonzalez also went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. But the hit was a leadoff single in the third and Troy Tulowitzki followed with a homer that put the Rockies ahead 5-1.

“I think he’s got some peace of mind with that finger,” manager Walt Weiss said before the game. “First half of the season, the first couple months, that finger was blowing up, sometimes for no rhyme or reason. All of a sudden in the middle of the game, whether he made good, solid contact or he hit the ball off the end of the bat or whatever -- it didn’t seem like there was any rhyme or reason, the finger would swell up. It was obviously an issue for him. So I think he’s got some peace of mind where he’s at now physically.”

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-11, 4.79 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-3, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jair Jurrjens was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room on the roster for RF Carlos Gonzalez. The Rockies acquired Jurrjens on July 2 in a trade with Cincinnati. He made two starts for the Rockies and went 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA, pitching 4 2/3 innings in both outings at Coors Field against Los Angeles and San Diego and allowing 20 hits, including four homers, and 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Jurrjens lacked efficiency, throwing 93 pitches against the Dodgers and 96 against the Padres.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right shoulder strain) will throw about 60 pitches in his first rehab start Saturday for Class A Modesto against Bakersfield. On July 17, Butler is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches for Triple-A Colorado Springs at Memphis. The Rockies then will decide whether Butler needs a third rehab start. Butler made his major league debut June 6 after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa and, after giving up 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Butler reported the next day to Coors Field with soreness under his right armpit.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) threw 30 pitches in live batting practice. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time since he was injured June 4 trying to make a tag play while covering home plate after receiving a throw from C Wilin Rosario. The Rockies have Lyles scheduled for three rehab starts, the last on July 28 either for the Rockies or in the minors. He is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment July 18, likely with Double-A Tulsa, and make his second rehab start five days later.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar strain) will throw from the slope of the mound on Saturday and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session Sunday. Masset will likely need a two-game rehab before returning to the Rockies, trainer Keith Dugger said. Masset’s left knee buckled twice when he ran to cover home plate on July 5, following a passed ball by C Wilin Rosario. The Rockies and Masset initially feared he might have torn his patellar tendon, but a post-game MRI revealed a strain.

--LF Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a single and is hitting a major-league leading .373 (28-for-75) when leading off a game with five doubles, one triple and four home runs. Blackmon went 2-for-4 for the third straight game, his longest stretch of multi-hit games this season. His career best is six such games from Sept. 18-24, 2013.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa won his fourth straight start and gave up one run in six innings to improve to 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA. It’s his second four-start winning streak this season; he won five straight from April 21-May 16. In his past four interleague starts, De La Rosa is 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA (38 innings, six earned runs). The win was his 65th with the Rockies, the most by any left-handed pitcher. De La Rosa had been tied with Jeff Francis. Aaron Cook holds the franchise record for victories with 72.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to play from behind. It takes you away from some things offensively where you’ve got to play more conservatively at times. When your starting pitcher does well, the game tends to fall into place for you as we saw tonight.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16. He threw a simulated game July 8, and he might begin a rehab assignment in mid-July. He will throw about 60 pitches in his first rehab start July 12 for Class A Modesto. On July 17, Butler is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches for Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies then will decide whether Butler needs a third rehab start.

--LF Carlos Gonzalez (inflammation in left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4. He had a small benign tumor removed from his left index finger during exploratory surgery June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 7. He was activated July 11.

--LF Corey Dickerson (sore left wrist) was hurt July 8 but stayed in the game. He sat out July 9. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He will throw from the slope of the mound on July 12 and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session July 13. Masset will likely need a two-game rehab before returning to the Rockies, trainer Keith Dugger said.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. The Rockies have Lyles scheduled for three rehab starts, the last on July 28 either for the Rockies or in the minors. He is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment July 18, likely with Double-A Tulsa, and make his second rehab start five days later.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--LHP Brett Anderson (broken left index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 13, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 25. He had pins surgically inserted in the finger April 17. He had the pins removed from the finger May 27. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 2 and July 7. He might be activated before the All-Star break.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Boone Logan

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Charlie Blackmon

CF Drew Stubbs

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Corey Dickerson

OF Brandon Barnes

OF/INF Kyle Parker