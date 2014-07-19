Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

Just 24 years old, Tyler Chatwood is scheduled for a second Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow.

The Colorado Rockies right-hander had his first operation when he was a 16-year-old playing at East Valley High School in Redlands, Calif. He will have the ulnar collateral ligament rebuilt again next week, though the Rockies did not immediate say which day Chatwood would have the surgery.

Chatwood has been on the disabled list since April 30 with a right flexor tendon strain in the elbow. He also had arthroscopic surgery last October to remove bone chips from the elbow.

Though Chatwood did not re-tear his UCL, doctors felt the ligament was compromised to the point where he needed it repaired. He will miss the rest of this season and a good chunk of 2015 as well.

“I feel real bad for Chatty,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “But at the same time, he’s very young. He has a lot of career still ahead of him. He’ll come back and he’ll be a real good major league pitcher, just like he was before.”

Chatwood was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four starts this season.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-56

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Brett Anderson, 0-3, 4.95 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 5-9, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau sat out Friday night’s 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh because of a stiff neck. Manager Walt Weiss said Morneau would likely play Saturday night and the Rockies just wanted to be cautious because of his concussion history.

--INF Charlie Culberson started at first base and went 2-for-4. It was his first career appearance at the position in eight professional seasons, including three in the major leagues. Culberson had been taking ground balls at first base in recent weeks.

--LF Charlie Blackmon did not start Friday night. Manager Walt Weiss wanted Blackmon to get an extra day of rest after playing in the All-Star Game for the first time Tuesday night at Minneapolis.

--OF Corey Dickerson started in left field in place of LF Charlie Blackmon and went 2-for-4 with a walk. He has a .398 on-base percentage in 240 plate appearances this season.

--LHP Boone Logan was unavailable out of the bullpen Friday night. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed one run and four hits in six innings but did not factor in the decision after winning his previous four starts. He walked three and struck out two while scouts from various contenders were in attendance with the non-waiver trading deadline less than two weeks away on July 31.

--RHP Jordan Lyles did not make the first of three scheduled rehab starts Friday night for Double-A Tulsa because he felt pain in his broken left hand, which landed him on the disabled list June 5. Lyles was also involved in a traffic accident Friday and suffered cuts on his face. There is no timetable for when he might be able to pitch.

--RHP Eddie Butler pitched 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Colorado Spring and gave up seven runs -- six earned -- and eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts. It was Butler’s second rehab start as he also pitched July 12 for Class A Modesto. He has been on the disabled list since June 7 with right rotator cuff inflammation. The tentative plan, prior to Friday, was to activate Butler sometime next week but the Rockies might decide he needs one more start.

--LHP Brett Anderson (0-3, 4.95) will look for his first National League win in his fifth start with the Rockies on Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Anderson will be making his second start since breaking his left index finger April 12 and missing 81 games while on the disabled list. Acquired from Oakland in an offseason trade, he has never faced the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the lead, but we couldn’t put it away.” -- Rockies manager Walt Weiss, whose team stranded 11 runners Friday.

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Boone Logan was unavailable out of the bullpen July 18. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 13. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. The Rockies scheduled Lyles for three rehab starts. He was due to begin his rehab assignment July 18 at Double-A Tulsa but was scratched because he felt pain in his hand. He also was involved in a traffic accident July 18 and suffered cuts on his face.

--RHP Eddie Butler (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He threw off a mound June 16. He threw a simulated game July 8. He made his first rehab start July 12 for Class A Modesto. On July 17, Butler is scheduled to throw 75-80 pitches for Triple-A Colorado Springs. The Rockies then will decide whether Butler needs a third rehab start.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He has had two setbacks and will have a second Tommy John surgery --- he also had one in high school --- at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He is scheduled to receive a follow-up MRI exam July 21.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He was expected to throw from the slope of the mound on July 12 and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session July 13. Masset will likely need a two-game rehab before returning to the Rockies, trainer Keith Dugger said.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

LHP Boone Logan

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes