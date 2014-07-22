Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jordan Lyles plans to take another step forward Tuesday in his recovery from a fractured left hand.

The Colorado right-hander is scheduled to throw 50 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday -- broken down to innings of 20, 15 and 15 pitches.

Before the Rockies’ 7-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday, Lyles said that, barring a setback, he would make a rehab start for high Class A Modesto on Saturday. He is expected to throw about 60 pitches in that outing, which could put him on line to return to the major league rotation Aug. 5.

Lyles was injured June 4 on a tag play at home plate, breaking the third metacarpal bone. The Rockies originally drew up a plan that would have had Lyles make two rehab starts and return to the Colorado rotation July 28. However, when an X-ray revealed the bone was healing more slowly than expected, Lyles was moved to the 60-day disabled list on July 13. That a bit of paperwork made Lyles eligible to be activated Aug. 4, or about a week later than the previously planned July 28 return.

The Rockies are off on Aug. 4. Lyles’ start Saturday for Modesto puts him in line to make his second rehab start July 31 and then start Aug. 5 for the Rockies against the Chicago Cubs.

Before his injury, Lyles was the Rockies’ most effective starting pitcher, going 5-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 12 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-59

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-5, 3.03 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-2, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Morneau was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a neck strain that kept him from playing in the three-game series at Pittsburgh coming out of the All-Star break. Because of the break, the move was retroactive to July 14, meaning Morneau will be eligible to be activated July 29.

--1B Ben Paulsen made his major league debut and went 2-for-4 with an RBI after the Rockies selected his contract from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Paulsen is the 14th Rockies player to have a multi-hit game in his major league debut and first since Corey Dickerson on June 22, 2013, at Washington. Paulsen was brought up when 1B Justin Morneau (neck strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The Rockies drafted Paulsen, 26, in the third round in 2009 out of Clemson. This year, in his second season at Colorado Springs, Paulsen was hitting .291 (101-for-347) with 24 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and 62 runs in 95 games.

--LHP Boone Logan (diverticulitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. It is the third stint on the disabled list this year for Logan, whom the Rockies signed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract as a free agent after last season. Logan, who played with the New York Yankees last year, had surgery after the 2013 season to have a bone spur shaved down and to have bone chips removed from his left elbow. He began the 2014 season on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation and was activated April 7 but went on the disabled list with the same elbow problem June 5 before being activated July 5. In 25 games this season, Logan is 2-1 with three blown saves and a 6.11 ERA.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) was activated from the disabled list Monday. He was injured July 5 when he ran to cover home plate following a passed ball by C Wilin Rosario. Masset made one rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Colorado Springs and threw a scoreless inning at Memphis. Masset returned to Denver and was activated shortly before the start of Monday’s game when LHP Boone Logan was placed on the 15-day disabled list with diverticulitis.

--RHP Jair Jurrjens, who made two starts for the Rockies before being optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs, was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for 1B Ben Paulsen, whose contract was selected from Colorado Springs. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on July 2, Jurrjens went 0-1 with a 10.61 ERA in his two outings for the Rockies before being optioned July 9. He made one start for Colorado Springs on July 19 at Memphis, where he pitched a six-inning complete game in the first game of a doubleheader and lost 1-0.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki missed his second straight game with a bruised upper left thigh. He sustained the injury running out a ground ball -- and pulling up -- in the fourth inning Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Tulowitzki said he planned to take it easy Monday before testing his leg Tuesday, initially doing some running in a pool and hopefully increasing his activity. Manager Walt Weiss said he still considers Tulowitzki day-to-day, adding, “We’re going to keep our fingers crossed” he doesn’t end up on the disabled list.

--OF Charlie Blackmon, who sat out Sunday due to a sore left ankle, was back atop the lineup Monday. He went 1-for-5 in Colorado’s 7-2 loss to Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had some trouble with some of my pitches in the fourth inning. I got some of my breaking balls up. I tried to be more careful after the home run. I thought I settled down, hoping our team would catch up.” -- LHP Franklin Morales, who allowed four runs (three earned) in the fourth inning Monday but no others in his six-inning outing. The big rally proved enough for the Washington Nationals in a 7-2 win over the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (bruised left thigh) left the July 19 game, and he didn’t play July 20-21. He is day-to-day.

--OF Charlie Blackmon (sore left ankle) did not play July 20. X-rays on the ankle were negative, and he was back in the lineup July 21.

--1B Justin Morneau (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--LHP Boone Logan (diverticulitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He was expected to throw from the slope of the mound on July 12 and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 20. He was activated July 21.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 13. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. He was due to begin a rehab assignment July 18 at Double-A Tulsa but was scratched because he felt pain in his hand. He also was involved in a traffic accident July 18 and sustained cuts on his face. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 22. Barring a setback, he would make a rehab start for high Class A Modesto on July 26.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He is scheduled to receive a follow-up MRI exam July 21.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Josh Rutledge

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes