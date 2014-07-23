Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- An old injury finally caught up with Troy Tulowitzki.

The Colorado Rockies shortstop was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday with what is being termed a left hip flexor strain.

On Saturday night at Pittsburgh, Tulowitzki pulled up while running out a ground ball in the fourth inning and came out of the game. He tore his left quadriceps tendon on May 29, 2008, and missed 46 games. On Saturday night, trainer Keith Dugger said Tulowitzki tore old scar tissue that formed after that injury occurred six years ago.

“He came in (Monday), was a little bit better but still had some soreness,” Dugger said. “So we got another MRI and did a comparison to all the others that we’ve had over the previous years. And there’s a change. That’s how we know (the nature of the injury).”

The Rockies had to make a roster move to get left-hander Yohan Flande on the 25-man roster before his start Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, and they opted to put Tulowitzki on the disabled list.

”If Tulo was going to be ready tomorrow or the next day, we still would have held him out (as the team did Sunday and Monday),“ manager Walt Weiss said before the Rockies lost 7-4 to the Washington Nationals. ”We didn’t feel like that was going to be the case.

“We felt like it was going to be a few more days (before he was ready to play). It’s tough to play short-handed, especially (since) we got enough challenges right now. We felt that was the right thing to do. Give him some time to heal up.”

Tulowitzki is eligible to be activated Aug. 4, which is an off day for the Rockies. Weiss said he didn’t think Tulowitzki would need more time to recover and would be ready to play when eligible. However, Dugger gave a more cautious assessment.

”It’s hard for me to say,“ Dugger said. ”You really don’t know until that week to 10-day period. Kind of let it calm down, see where his pain tolerance is. Maybe use our diagnostic ultrasound to follow the strain to see if that fluid that’s in there is getting smaller. And then you can progress with baseball and strengthening exercises.

“It’s hard to put a time frame exactly (at) 15 days. I wouldn’t do that right now.”

Tulowitzki, a four-time All-Star who turns 30 in October, is in the midst of his best season. He leads the National League in batting (.340 average), on-base percentage (.432) and slugging percentage (.603). He is tied for second in runs scored (71) and ranks third in home runs (21). Additionally, Tulowitzki was playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

This is the sixth time in his career that Tulowitzki landed on the disabled list, and the first time since June 14-July 11, 2013, when he had a fractured right rib, the result of diving for a ground ball. Tulowitzki follows an extensive daily conditioning regimen that helped him stay healthy and stay on the field this season until now.

“That ‘08 injury really put me behind the eight ball, because when you completely tear a muscle, it never gets the same again,” Tulowitzki said. “I knew it was going to be a long road back from that injury. I didn’t know to the extent, but here we are six years later, and it’s still giving me issues.”

In addition to the quad tendon tear that put Tulowitzki on the disabled list from May 3-June 20, 2008, he was sidelined July 5-21, 2008, with a right hand laceration; from June 18-July 27, 2010, with a fractured left wrist; and from May 30 through the end of the 2012 season with a sports hernia in his left groin.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-60

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-7, 3.55 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 10-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Yohan Flande, recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to start Tuesday’s game, wound up with a no-decision against Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--1B Ben Paulsen went 2-for-4 with a double Tuesday for his second straight multi-hit game in his second major league game. He is the third Rockies player to have multi-hit games in each of their first two career games. The others were Jeff Salazar in 2006 and Todd Helton in 1997.

--3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead. It was his first home run since May 5 against Texas, ending a homerless streak of 29 games and 110 at-bats. Arenado missed 37 games after suffering a mallet fracture in his left middle finger on May 23.

--LHP Rex Brothers came on to face left-handed-hitting Adam LaRoche and gave up a three-run homer in the seventh that lifted the Nationals to a 7-4 win. Brothers has been nowhere near as effective against left-handers this season as he was in 2013, when he held them to a .162 average with no homers in 74 at-bats. Left-handed hitters were batting .270 against Brothers this year with two homers in 63 at-bats before Tuesday.

--LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run. The double and homer were his 29th and 30th extra-base hits of the season -- 15 doubles, three triples and 12 homers. His double snapped a season-long streak of eight games without an extra-base hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played pretty well early. (LHP Yohan) Flande did a nice job. But we’ve struggled putting games away. No way around it.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, after the Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. There is a chance he could be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--1B Justin Morneau (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14.

--LHP Boone Logan (diverticulitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Nick Masset (left patellar tendon strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He was expected to throw from the slope of the mound on July 12 and, barring a setback, throw a bullpen session July 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 20. He was activated July 21.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 13. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. He was due to begin a rehab assignment July 18 at Double-A Tulsa but was scratched because he felt pain in his hand. He also was involved in a traffic accident July 18 and sustained cuts on his face. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 22. Barring a setback, he would make a rehab start for high Class A Modesto on July 26.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He is scheduled to receive a follow-up MRI exam July 21.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Yohan Flande

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Chad Bettis

RHP Brooks Brown

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Ben Paulsen

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes