Colorado Rockies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Colorado is in a mild slide and seems powerless to stop it.

The long ball is long gone for the Rockies as part of a stretch of five losses in the last six games.

Colorado leads the National League with 123 home runs (having allowed one less) but has gone four games in a row without a home run, the longest such stretch for the Rockies since 2011. The club typically hits for more power at home than on the road.

The Rockies are missing their power-hitting shortstop, Troy Tulowitzki, out since July 22 with a left hip flexor strain.

Their power-hitting right fielder Carlos Gonzalez has been bothered by various hand, wrist and ankle injuries since the middle of last season.

He aggravated a right ankle sprain when he slid into the wall catching a foul ball off the bat of Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez to end the fifth inning. He hobbled to the bench and was replaced in the top of the sixth by Brandon Barnes.

”That was one of the better plays I’ve seen,“ manager Walt Weiss said, ”sliding into the wall, making that catch. But his ankle doesn’t look great.

“We’ll see how it looks (Saturday) when he comes to the park.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 2-5, 4.39 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 12-5, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Matzek, originally scheduled to start Thursday, will start Saturday at Detroit. Matzek was used in relief Tuesday, entering in the 16th inning and losing to the Chicago Cubs, and manager Walt Weiss felt it best to push his start back. “I think I‘m fine; it was just a normal short bullpen for me -- an extra bullpen between starts for me,” said Matzek, who had thrown a bullpen session on Monday. “I’ve always been really durable. It felt fine that night and it feels fine now.” The scheduled Saturday starter also worked in relief.

--LHP Yohan Flande won’t make his scheduled Saturday start after pitching in relief Thursday. Flande worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief at Chicago against the Cubs. Manager Walt Weiss had to use his starters in relief because of a 16-inning game on Tuesday.

--RHP Jordan Lyles, sidelined since June 4 with a broken left hand, could return to the Colorado rotation next week. Lyles has made two rehab starts with a third possible. “We’re off Monday so he could be slotted back when we get home,” manager Walt Weiss said. “After this series (at Detroit).”

--RF Carlos Gonzalez had to leave Friday night’s game after five innings when he aggravated his sore right ankle. Gonzalez slid into the wall in foul territory making an inning-ending catch on Detroit DH Victor Martinez to end the fifth. He hobbled into the dugout and was replaced by OF Brandon Barnes to start the sixth. “That was one of the better plays I’ve seen,” manager Walt Weiss said, “sliding into the wall, making that catch. But his ankle doesn’t look great. We’ll see how it looks (Saturday) when he comes to the park.” Judging by the way he came off the field, he would be doubtful for Saturday’s game.

--RF Brandon Barnes replaced injured RF Carlos Gonzalez in the sixth inning Friday night and contributed to Colorado’s two-run seventh inning. Barnes hit the second of two singles to lead off the seventh and scored the second of the Rockies’ two runs in the inning. He slid home under the late tag of C Bryan Holaday, beating a high throw from 3B Nick Castellanos.

--LHP Franklin Morales gave up three runs on six hits and four walks in six innings Friday night, costing him his sixth loss in 11 decisions. “The two walks (in the sixth) and the three runs (in the fifth) hurt him,” manager Walk Weiss said. “Other than that, I thought he handled a good lineup pretty well.” Morales kept Detroit in check the first four innings.

--OF Michael Cuddyer, out since June 9 with a left shoulder fracture, could begin a rehab assignment next week. “He’s looking really good,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He looks ready to play right now. He’s still a few weeks away but he’s hitting in a cage now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Frankie did a good job. The couple of walks he gave up leading off that one inning hurt him.” -- Manager Walt Weiss, of LHP Franklin Morales, who kept Detroit off balance the first four innings Friday before wavering. He walked four and gave up six hits in six innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Colorado Rockies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Gonzalez (right ankle sprain) aggravated his injury making a sliding catch to end the fifth inning Aug. 1 and is doubtful for Aug. 3.

--RF Michael Cuddyer (non-displaced fracture of left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 21. He is scheduled to receive a follow-up MRI exam July 21. He could begin a rehab assignment the week of Aug. 4.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 20. He underwent a dry needling procedure on his left hip July 28 in Philadelphia. As of July 30, he was unsure when he would be able to resume baseball activities.

--RHP Jordan Lyles (broken left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 5, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 13. He threw 30 pitches in live batting practice July 11. He also fielded grounders hit right at him for the first time. He was due to begin a rehab assignment July 18 at Double-A Tulsa but was scratched because he felt pain in his hand. He also was involved in a traffic accident July 18 and sustained cuts on his face. He made a rehab start for high Class A Modesto on July 26, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Colorado Springs on July 30.

--RHP Tyler Chatwood (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He underwent an MRI exam that ruled out a tear in the elbow. He began throwing program from 50 feet May 23. He threw at 75 feet May 27. He threw from 105 feet June 3. He threw a bullpen session in mid-June. He experienced two setbacks, and he will have a second Tommy John surgery at a date to be determined, ending his season.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He does not need surgery but is facing a lengthy rehabilitation. He will get a platelet-rich plasma injection July 8. There is a chance he won’t return to action this season.

--RHP Christian Bergman (broken bone in left hand) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to June 21. He will be in a soft cast until early August, and he won’t be ready to return before mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP Jorge De La Rosa

LHP Tyler Matzek

LHP Franklin Morales

LHP Brett Anderson

LHP Yohan Flande

LHP Pedro Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (closer)

LHP Rex Brothers

LHP Boone Logan

RHP Adam Ottavino

RHP Matt Belisle

RHP Tommy Kahnle

RHP Nick Masset

CATCHERS:

Wilin Rosario

Mike McKenry

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Morneau

2B DJ LeMahieu

SS Josh Rutledge

3B Nolan Arenado

INF Charlie Culberson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Corey Dickerson

CF Charlie Blackmon

RF Carlos Gonzalez

OF Drew Stubbs

OF Brandon Barnes